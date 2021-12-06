For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Aastha Gill collaborates with King for a new track 'Dhoondien Sitaare'

MUMBAI: One of the hottest voices in Bollywood today that is unconventional yet stunning is Aastha Gill who is known for blockbuster songs like ‘DJ Wale, Proper Patola, Buzz and recent Paani Paani, Bachpan ka Pyaar and Saawariya. Today, singer Aastha Gill dropped a new music video titled 'Dhoondein Sitaare' along with artist King known for his song 'Tu Aake Dekhle'.

Launched by Hyundai Spotlight, a platform for budding artists across India to showcase their talent to the nation.

The Hyundai Spotlight campaign began with the release of "Dhoondein Sitaare," with an exciting collaboration between Aastha Gill and King. The song is a feel-good song about breaking the daily routine and having time to enjoy life and all the lovely things around you. In its initial year, this platform will feature six original songs, as well as multiple surround content programmed to represent different regions and languages across India. Hyundai Spotlight seeks to assist emerging talents with the greatest artists.

Coming forward to support new artist, singer Aastha Gill comments,"I absolutely loved the idea of supporting new artist and collaborating with them. When Universal Music India and Hyundai spotlight expressed their vision, I was totally game to do a song with an upcoming artist and King is one artist that has proven his mettle through his past few singles. King was always an underground artist and with this platform it gives them a chance to showcase their music to larger audience and make it mainstream. I am supporting him full fledged and believe he has a great potential and talent. I am also open to support other artists who are talented and want their talent of music to be heard and seen."

Tags
Aastha Gill King Dhoondien Sitaare
