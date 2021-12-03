Selena Gomez gives tips on "Getting Out of Bed"

MUMBAI: If you ever find it difficult to get out of bed in the morning because of your mental health, you're not alone. Selena Gomez is right there with you.

Ahead of the launch of her new mental health company Wondermind next year, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed her tips for looking after her mental health each day in an honest Instagram video on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

When asked how she "takes care of her mind," Selena responded that she's not always perfect at the practice. "Sometimes I'm not good at it," she revealed, "like I'll just wake up and I struggle maybe sometimes just getting out of bed."

However, she shared a few tricks that she's learned that help her start her day. "What helps me, first and foremost, is just picking up the phone and calling someone," she said.

The 29-year-old actress also recommended digging further into your emotional state, understanding why you feel this way, and finding what tools work best for you.

"I constantly try to fill myself with knowledge of what it is that I am feeling and the triggers that happen to me," Selena said. "So I think what really helps me understand myself a bit more is that I can take a step back and think of all the tools I've learned and try to implement them in my everyday life. That's usually what helps me."

She suggested another helpful activity too: working out. "I hate working out!" She groaned. "It is not fun, but I've been doing intense boxing classes recently, and it has really helped me get a lot of frustration but also just energy out and it feels so good."

Over the course of the past few years, Selena has become increasingly open about the importance of speaking out about mental health and her own personal mental health journey.

In a 2020 Instagram Live with Miley Cyrus, Selena revealed that she is bipolar and has since launched multiple initiatives focusing on mental health including her beauty brand Rare Beauty's MentalHealth101 campaign and now new company Wondermind.

Co-founded by Selena, her mom, Mandy Teefey, and Daniella Pierson, the goal of Wondermind is to create "a space to work it all out every day with candid conversations, physical tools, daily content, and a supportive community," per its website.

"Something I've always tried to do in my career is make sure I lend my voice to places where it matters," she told Entepreneur in November. "And I have to give my mom credit for that because she taught me everything."