Nushrratt Bharuccha shares a cute video from sets of Janhit Mein Jaari; crew resumes shoot for the comedy drama

MUMBAI: After a break due to few crew members on the set of Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer testing Covid 19 positive, Vinod Bhanushali & Raaj Shaandilyaa Janhit Mein Jaari has gone back on floors in Chanderi, MP.
To negate the story reported by a leading digital portal, the lead actress of the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha shared some fun videos from her on-going shoot for the comedy drama. The actress who will surprise her audience with her role in the film, shared a cute story on her social media.
Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, the makers confirm that the talking portions of the shoot will end before Christmas and planning for a 2022 release.
Presented by Raaj Shaandilyaa, a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, Janhit Mein Jaari is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav and Rajesh Raghav, and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.
As they say, all’s well that ends well!
