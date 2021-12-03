Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrates third wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: Happy anniversary to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra!

The Jonas Brothers singer and actress celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Nick posted on his Instagram a video from their intimate and professionally decorated dinner, showing Priyanka smiling while sitting at a small table bearing flowers and candles. Larger candles and rose petals were also displayed on the floor, on either side of giant, lit-up block letters spelling the world "FOREVER," with the E adorned with flowers.

"3 years," Nick captioned the clip, adding a red heart emoji.

Priyanka posted on her Instagram a photo of the table, showing a close-up of the candles, as well as a green card bearing the words "Found you, married you, keeping you." In the background was a large white feather display and a neon sign with the words "Always & forever" written in cursive.

"Living the dream. @nickjonas," the actress wrote, adding a red heart emoji as well.

Nick, 29, and Priyanka, 39, wed in her native India in December 2018. They took part in a Hindu ceremony and a Christian vow exchange and hosted a few receptions that month.