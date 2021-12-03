Christina Aguilera won Music Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

MUMBAI: It's about time for Christina Aguilera's arrival!
The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will receive the first-ever Music Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, NBC and E! announced today (Dec. 1). Fellow PCA nominee Becky G will present the award to Aguilera at the ceremony.
The five-time PCAs Award-winner will be honored for her contributions to the music industry and her illustrious career on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
"There is a reason Christina Aguilera is referred to as ‘the voice of our generation.' She not only has an extraordinary voice, but as a creator, produces music that evokes true emotion and resonates across so many different demographics," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming. "Christina is an idol and we cannot wait to celebrate her successes and present her with the inaugural Music Icon award."
In addition to receiving the award, the "Pa Mis Muchachas" singer will take the PCAs stage for the second time to perform a never-before-seen medley of her biggest songs, culminating in music from her highly-anticipated new Spanish-language album. This will be her first Spanish-language album in over two decades, since the release of Mi Reflejo in 2000.
The mother of two previously performed at the 2013 People's Choice Awards when she received the People's Voice Award.
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more
MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more
MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more
MUMBAI: Rihanna became the 11th person ever to be named a National Hero in Barbados this week, but tabloids and some on social media were far more...read more
MUMBAI: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), country's first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception, today...read more
MUMBAI: After a break due to few crew members on the set of Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer testing Covid 19 positive, Vinod Bhanushali & Raaj...read more
MUMBAI: BLive Music releases a love song titled 'Aankhein Band Karke,' starring Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha. In this musical treat, The...read more
MUMBAI: Scroll through the top romantic numbers on your playlist and the one common factor is the sensational talent, Sachet Tandon. Sachet who has...read more