Christina Aguilera won Music Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

MUMBAI: It's about time for Christina Aguilera's arrival!

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will receive the first-ever Music Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, NBC and E! announced today (Dec. 1). Fellow PCA nominee Becky G will present the award to Aguilera at the ceremony.

The five-time PCAs Award-winner will be honored for her contributions to the music industry and her illustrious career on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

"There is a reason Christina Aguilera is referred to as ‘the voice of our generation.' She not only has an extraordinary voice, but as a creator, produces music that evokes true emotion and resonates across so many different demographics," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming. "Christina is an idol and we cannot wait to celebrate her successes and present her with the inaugural Music Icon award."

In addition to receiving the award, the "Pa Mis Muchachas" singer will take the PCAs stage for the second time to perform a never-before-seen medley of her biggest songs, culminating in music from her highly-anticipated new Spanish-language album. This will be her first Spanish-language album in over two decades, since the release of Mi Reflejo in 2000.

The mother of two previously performed at the 2013 People's Choice Awards when she received the People's Voice Award.