For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  03 Dec 2021 14:09 |  By RnMTeam

Back to back songs for Parth Samthaan, and SVMT Music's Mere Haniyaa looks the most promising

MUMBAI: The trailer of the song Mere Haaniya featuring Parth Samthaan and Anchal Singh is out and what a reception it has got. The song is presented by SVMT music which is headed by Shrikant Tuli and has been sung by Arko. it's a TRNding production. It has been shot in Madhya Pradesh and the scenes are straight out of our dreams. The music of the song has been done by Bhuvan Ahuja. It has the old school charm of love and the scenes are heart touching. In the trailer, some part of the lyrics have been revealed towards the end and it's soulfully sung by Arko. The music takes you back to your old romance days and the looks of Parth will surely make you fall for him. Anchal does a good job too.

We spoke to Parth and here is what he has to say, "It's a lovely song and has been beautifully shot. We shot in some gorgeous locations and the results are for everyone to see. The trailer has been well received and I can't wait for the song to be out and enjoyed by the audience. It gives me immense pleasure and fills me with humility to get the opportunity to do what I get to do. Thank you to all my audience."

Here is what Anchal says, "When this one came to me, it was a yes straightaway. I didn't take a moment to decide. This song has the old school charm of love and coming from this team, it will surely strike the right chords. The audience has loved the trailer and we can't wait for the song to be out. A lot more to come. So please watch out."

Thats interesting from these two. We highly recommend you to give it a listen if you haven't already. It will definitely be worth your time and more. To the team of Mere Haaniya, all the very best.

Tags
Parth Samthaan SVMT Music song music
Related news
News | 03 Dec 2021

Shawn Mendes releases "It'll Be Okay" after Camila Cabello split

MUMBAI: After embracing a summer of love, Shawn Mendes is ushering in a more somber season.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2021

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrates third wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: Happy anniversary to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra!

read more
News | 03 Dec 2021

Rihanna slammed pregnancy rumors with DM

MUMBAI: Rihanna became the 11th person ever to be named a National Hero in Barbados this week, but tabloids and some on social media were far more fixated on whether or not she could be expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky because of the orange dress she wore.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2021

Selena Gomez gives tips on "Getting Out of Bed"

MUMBAI: If you ever find it difficult to get out of bed in the morning because of your mental health, you're not alone. Selena Gomez is right there with you.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2021

Aankhein Band Karke, starring Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha, is set to celebrate winter romance

MUMBAI: BLive Music releases a love song titled 'Aankhein Band Karke,' starring Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha. In this musical treat, The Shaurya and Anokhi Ki Kahani actor has reunited with co-star Debattama Saha for their music video together.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Believe reinforces its leadership position in India with the acquisition of Think Music, a leader in South India film soundtracks

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more

News
BIG FM launches ‘Dhun Workouts’, a unique initiative aimed towards empowering one’s lungs and soul!

MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more

News
Warner Music Group scores multiple nominations for GRAMMY 2022

MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more

News
BIG FM forays into social commerce space with BIG Living

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more

News
TuneCore launches social platforms to accelerate music discovery for Independent Artists
TuneCore

MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Christina Aguilera won Music Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

MUMBAI: It's about time for Christina Aguilera's arrival! The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will receive the first-ever Music Icon Award at...read more

2
Hyundai collaborates with Universal Music India, launches 'Hyundai Spotlight'

MUMBAI: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), country's first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception, today...read more

3
Aankhein Band Karke, starring Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha, is set to celebrate winter romance

MUMBAI: BLive Music releases a love song titled 'Aankhein Band Karke,' starring Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha. In this musical treat, The...read more

4
Selena Gomez gives tips on "Getting Out of Bed"

MUMBAI: If you ever find it difficult to get out of bed in the morning because of your mental health, you're not alone. Selena Gomez is right there...read more

5
Nushrratt Bharuccha shares a cute video from sets of Janhit Mein Jaari; crew resumes shoot for the comedy drama

MUMBAI: After a break due to few crew members on the set of Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer testing Covid 19 positive, Vinod Bhanushali & Raaj...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games