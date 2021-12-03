Back to back songs for Parth Samthaan, and SVMT Music's Mere Haniyaa looks the most promising

MUMBAI: The trailer of the song Mere Haaniya featuring Parth Samthaan and Anchal Singh is out and what a reception it has got. The song is presented by SVMT music which is headed by Shrikant Tuli and has been sung by Arko. it's a TRNding production. It has been shot in Madhya Pradesh and the scenes are straight out of our dreams. The music of the song has been done by Bhuvan Ahuja. It has the old school charm of love and the scenes are heart touching. In the trailer, some part of the lyrics have been revealed towards the end and it's soulfully sung by Arko. The music takes you back to your old romance days and the looks of Parth will surely make you fall for him. Anchal does a good job too.

We spoke to Parth and here is what he has to say, "It's a lovely song and has been beautifully shot. We shot in some gorgeous locations and the results are for everyone to see. The trailer has been well received and I can't wait for the song to be out and enjoyed by the audience. It gives me immense pleasure and fills me with humility to get the opportunity to do what I get to do. Thank you to all my audience."

Here is what Anchal says, "When this one came to me, it was a yes straightaway. I didn't take a moment to decide. This song has the old school charm of love and coming from this team, it will surely strike the right chords. The audience has loved the trailer and we can't wait for the song to be out. A lot more to come. So please watch out."

Thats interesting from these two. We highly recommend you to give it a listen if you haven't already. It will definitely be worth your time and more. To the team of Mere Haaniya, all the very best.