News |  02 Dec 2021 18:50 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Jubin Nautiyal's UK tour postponed due to rise of new Covid variant globally

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal who has firmly established himself as one of the frontrunners in the Indian music scene with back of back musical hits like ‘Raatan Lambiyan’, and ‘Lut Gaye’, was expected to perform in London at the Wembley Arena and Leicester on 10th and 11th December 2021. With recent spread of the latest coronavirus omicron variant, Nautiyal's upcoming tour has been postponed.

Recently, the omicron variant has caused much alarm globally. This could prove detrimental for promoters who have lined up events in the first part of 2022. Considering the safety of his fans, Bollywood's favourite singer Nautiyal decided to reschedule tour to later date.

Commenting on that he says, 'With a stone on my heart and for the safety of my fans , it would be in best interest for us to reschedule the UK tour. It was my first time playing at the Wembley Arena and I'm confident we'll come back with a bang.'

With a fan following in millions and reach across continents, Jubin is known for his excellent mastery over his craft and live performances. Recently, the singer performed a sold out show at the Coca Cola arena in Dubai and since then he has been on a performing spree in India.

