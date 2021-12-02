Karan Johar on Shershaah's soundtrack being the most-streamed album of the year title: "It makes me immensely happy that the songs have touched 1 billion audio streams"

National, December 1st, 2021: With its engaging narrative and performance, Shershaah has positioned itself into the league of successful and forever green Bollywood movies. Ever since its release, the film's beautiful soundtracks has won hearts globally, got music aficionados humming to its tunes every day and still remains the #1 album on National TV. So much so, that the album of the biographical war film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, released by Sony Music, has topped the charts for not one but two reasons-- it became the biggest album of the year and the fastest one to reach 1 billion audio streams worldwide.

The album supervised by Azeem Dayani comprises songs by A-lister artists of the industry – Tanishk Bagchi, Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur, B Praak, Jasleen Royal, Darshan Raval, Palak Muchhal, among others. Be it the romantic, RaataanLambiyan, the soft and soothing, Ranjha, that has seen countless reels being made on social media, the heart-wrenching, Mann Bharryaa 2.0, the patriotic, Jaihind Ki Senaa, or the male and female versions of KabhiiTumhhe, the melodious composition along with the meaningful lyrics have got the listeners are hooked to it. RaataanLambiyan and Ranjha have been the first Bollywood tracks to have entered the Global top 100 on Spotify and billboard charts.

Talking about the success of the album, actor Sidharth Malhotra said, “The kind of response Shershaah has received is humbling and I am elated to see the continuous affection. Being my passion project I was deeply involved in the music selection of the film along with Vishnu, Azeem and Karan. We ensured to choose songs which are a right fit for every emotion of the film and I am very happy to see the way audiences have embraced the album. I am grateful to all the artists and singers for this magical album. We are over the moon, grateful to have reached 1 billion audio streams. All thanks to the audience for their love and support.”

Karan Johar added, “It makes me immensely happy that the songs have touched 1 billion audio streams. It feels good to be on the top of the charts and have audiences groove to our tunes.”

Delighted at the success of the album, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions added, “The success of Shershaah’s album in association with Sony Music makes all of us extremely proud and delighted. This is a very special film for all of us and to see it become one of the most loved music albums for this year is a truly extraordinary moment. Every song in the album is heart-touching and the music is awe-inspiring. We hope that the audience continues to support us and encourages us to entertain them in a much grander manner."

“At Sony Music, we are extremely happy that Shershaah's album is a top favourite amongst the listeners. It is overwhelming to see that the songs are being enjoyed globally, across all platforms. Raataan Lambiyan has been #1 on Global YouTube and video charts, featuring on the global billboard charts. The numbers are a testament to the success and the appreciation by the audience of the country. Sony Music in association with Dharma Productions is very proud and content to witness this success,” said Sanujeet Bhujabal, Executive Director, Sony Music Entertainment.