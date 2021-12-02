For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 Dec 2021 11:54 |  By RnMTeam

Karan Johar on Shershaah's soundtrack being the most-streamed album of the year title: "It makes me immensely happy that the songs have touched 1 billion audio streams"

National, December 1st, 2021: With its engaging narrative and performance, Shershaah has positioned itself into the league of successful and forever green Bollywood movies. Ever since its release, the film's beautiful soundtracks has won hearts globally, got music aficionados humming to its tunes every day and still remains the #1 album on National TV. So much so, that the album of the biographical war film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, released by Sony Music, has topped the charts for not one but two reasons-- it became the biggest album of the year and the fastest one to reach 1 billion audio streams worldwide.

The album supervised by Azeem Dayani comprises songs by A-lister artists of the industry – Tanishk Bagchi, Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur, B Praak, Jasleen Royal, Darshan Raval, Palak Muchhal, among others. Be it the romantic, RaataanLambiyan, the soft and soothing, Ranjha, that has seen countless reels being made on social media, the heart-wrenching, Mann Bharryaa 2.0, the patriotic, Jaihind Ki Senaa, or the male and female versions of KabhiiTumhhe, the melodious composition along with the meaningful lyrics have got the listeners are hooked to it. RaataanLambiyan and Ranjha have been the first Bollywood tracks to have entered the Global top 100 on Spotify and billboard charts.

Talking about the success of the album, actor Sidharth Malhotra said, “The kind of response Shershaah has received is humbling and I am elated to see the continuous affection. Being my passion project I was deeply involved in the music selection of the film along with Vishnu, Azeem and Karan. We ensured to choose songs which are a right fit for every emotion of the film and I am very happy to see the way audiences have embraced the album. I am grateful to all the artists and singers for this magical album. We are over the moon, grateful to have reached 1 billion audio streams. All thanks to the audience for their love and support.”

Karan Johar added, “It makes me immensely happy that the songs have touched 1 billion audio streams. It feels good to be on the top of the charts and have audiences groove to our tunes.”

Delighted at the success of the album, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions added, “The success of Shershaah’s album in association with Sony Music makes all of us extremely proud and delighted. This is a very special film for all of us and to see it become one of the most loved music albums for this year is a truly extraordinary moment. Every song in the album is heart-touching and the music is awe-inspiring. We hope that the audience continues to support us and encourages us to entertain them in a much grander manner."

“At Sony Music, we are extremely happy that Shershaah's album is a top favourite amongst the listeners. It is overwhelming to see that the songs are being enjoyed globally, across all platforms. Raataan Lambiyan has been #1 on Global YouTube and video charts, featuring on the global billboard charts. The numbers are a testament to the success and the appreciation by the audience of the country. Sony Music in association with Dharma Productions is very proud and content to witness this success,” said Sanujeet Bhujabal, Executive Director, Sony Music Entertainment.

Tags
Shershaah Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Sony Music Azeem Dayani Karan Johar Sony Music Entertainment
Related news
News | 21 Sep 2021

Recreated version of 'Shershaah' song 'Raatan Lambiyan' out

MUMBAI: Spotify released the recreated version of 'Raataan Lambiyan' from the movie 'Shershaah' today. Titled 'Raataan Chill Mix', it's the second singles track from India under the category 'Spotify Singles'.

read more
News | 14 Sep 2021

MX TakaTak Influencers Aashika Bhatia and Akshay Kakkar Shake a Leg with Karan Johar

MUMBAI: Dancing their way to the Bigg Boss OTT stage, MX TakaTak influencers Aashika Bhatia and Akshay Kakkar were given a once in a lifetime chance to interact with the legendary Karan Johar.

read more
News | 09 Sep 2021

Neha, Tony Kakkar set to enter 'Bigg Boss OTT' house as special guests

MUMBAI: This 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode will see siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar enter the house of 'Bigg Boss OTT' as special guests.

read more
News | 09 Sep 2021

MX TakaTak stars Aashika Bhatia and Shezaada Kakkar are all set to meet Karan Johar at the Bigg Boss OTT house!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT, one of the biggest reality shows of the nation, is making headlines for various reasons. With Karan Johar as the host for the season, Bigg Boss has now joined the OTT bandwagon and the internet has undeniably gone gaga.

read more
News | 23 Aug 2021

Pan-Indian Melodies: Singers lend their voice to multiple languages

MUMBAI: Music is a universal language that connects all. India's diversity can be witnessed through its music that changes with every state. As the lines of languages are blurring through the boom of social media, there is an emergence of singers singing in different Indian languages.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Believe reinforces its leadership position in India with the acquisition of Think Music, a leader in South India film soundtracks

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more

News
BIG FM launches ‘Dhun Workouts’, a unique initiative aimed towards empowering one’s lungs and soul!

MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more

News
Warner Music Group scores multiple nominations for GRAMMY 2022

MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more

News
BIG FM forays into social commerce space with BIG Living

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more

News
TuneCore launches social platforms to accelerate music discovery for Independent Artists
TuneCore

MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Priyanka Chopra opens up on how she and husband Nick Jonas overcome "Hard" year of long-distance marriage

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra can tell you that the levels of Nick Jonas' love are infinite. The Quantico star opened up about how she and her husband of...read more

2
Seerat Kapoor to be featured in Badshah's upcoming Party Anthem song

MUMBAI: Bollywood queen Seerat Kapoor is all set to blaze fire in the coming days. Seerat Kapoor has come a long way to be this successful actress....read more

3
Dhvani Bhanushali's song, Mera Yaar featuring Aditya Seal, is OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: Ever since pop singer Dhvani Bhanushali and actor Aditya Seal started teasing their fans on social media with a few glimpses of their single...read more

4
Ruder Finn India drop their first NFT, announcing communications mandate for WazirX NFT Marketplace

MUMBAI: Ruder Finn, a global, integrated communications consultancy, has been entrusted with the communications mandate for WazirX NFT Marketplace-...read more

5
Tips Music drops a new Gujrati song 'Bheli Rehje Re'

Tips music is fascinating the audience with a religious offering for the youth of today titled “Bheli Rehje Re” sung by Jigardan Gadhavi “Bheli...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games