Here's what challenged Raftaar to write 'Ghana Kasoota' within 30 minutes

MUMBAI: Having started off as a dance instructor, Raftaar has come a long way to pave his name in the independent indie music scene. Following his stage title, this phenomenal rap sensation has risen to fame in no time by delivering hit after hit and has become the voice across streets of the nation. Riding high on the success of his recently released single, Ghana Kasoota, Raftaar is the MTV Beats Artist of the Month for December 2021!
From speaking about his new year resolution for 2022 to revealing the only song of his career he hasn’t written, Raftaar will be seen getting candid about his upcoming plans, journey so far and moments that made him the superstar he is today.
Mentioning about Ghana Kasoota, Raftaar revealed that he wrote the song within a record 30 minutes! The rapper said, “I had a banter with my brother & manager Ankit who mentioned that I hadn’t done a pop song since very long. I said that I have not done it because I’m feeling hip-hop way more! Ankit said it’s because I can’t write. I took that as a challenge and sent him the song within 30 minutes and that’s how the song came into existence.”
Raftaar also went ahead to reveal the story of how he got to sing Dhaakad from Dangal. Raftaar said, “Pritam Da really liked my voice and Aamir Sir liked my accent and that’s how it came into existence. It’s the first and only song of my career that I haven’t written. I altered it no way. Maybe the flow but me being a rapper, it just happened. This song was given to me as a gift.”
Sharing his new year resolution for 2022, Raftaar mentioned, “A big side effect of a hip-hop artist is that we also speak in rhymes which is something I also do. My new year resolution for 2022 is that When I speak to people, I’ll try not to rhyme sentences.”
In addition to sharing fun facts from his career, the Kerala born artist will also be seen performing soulful renditions of his most famous hits and sharing his favorite songs across genres.
~Tune in to MTV Beats this entire month to witness Raftaar at his musical best! ~
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more
MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more
MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more
National, December 1st, 2021: With its engaging narrative and performance, Shershaah has positioned itself into the league of successful and forever...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood queen Seerat Kapoor is all set to blaze fire in the coming days. Seerat Kapoor has come a long way to be this successful actress....read more
MUMBAI: Musician, producer and DJ Bonobo (aka Simon Green) has shared the next preview of his forthcoming album, 'Fragments', due out 14 January via...read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi actress Ginni Kapoor has left her lakhs of fans teary-eyed with her new single ‘Mainu Tere Naal Nahi Rehna’. The song is about...read more
MUMBAI: Allow Miley Cyrus to help you ring in 2022 like a wrecking ball. NBC just announced that Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus...read more