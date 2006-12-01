For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Dec 2006 14:42

'Naa Kosam' song from Nagarjuna's 'Bangarraju' out on Dec 1

MUMBAI: Father-son duo Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni have come together for the upcoming movie 'Bangarraju', a sequel to Kalyan Krishna Kurasala's 'Soggade Chinni Nayana'.

The makers of 'Bangarraju' have announced the release of the second single from the movie. Titled 'Naa Kosam', the second single is to be out on December 1. The lyrical song is to feature Naga Chaitanya and 'Uppena' fame Krithi Shetty as a pair. The makers also released a poster with the duo sharing a tender moment at a beach.

The music is composed by Anup Rubens, who gave a hit album like 'Manam' with Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya. The first single 'Laddundaa' was released a couple of weeks ago and turned out to be a hit song.

'Bangarraju' is in the final leg of the shooting, and it is expected to be released during Sankranthi. Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, the movie stars Ramya Krishna as Nagarjuna's partner, while Krithi Shetty plays Naga Chaitanya's love interest.

Zee Studios is co-producing the project with Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd.

(Source: IANS)

Naa Kosam
