News |  30 Nov 2021 16:40 |  By RnMTeam

Watch Kim Kardashian and North West's cutest TikTok videos

MUMBAI: Kardashian fans one more thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving!

On the U.S. holiday on Nov. 25, Kim Kardashian and her 8-year-old daughter North West, the eldest of her and ex Kanye West's four children, launched the ultimate mother-daughter collab, a joint TikTok channel, to highlight their sweet bond and further document their adorable hijinks.

Their first video, set to Doja Cat's summer single "Need to Know," shows...drumroll please: A "spa day," which includes close-ups of products from Kim's sister Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin skincare brand and a quick selfie video of Kim and North appearing to lip-synch the singer's lyric "ten out of ten" while flashing five fingers up twice.

Another video, set to Blu DeTiger's 2020 song Figure It Out," is fully Thanksgiving-themed. It shows pumpkins and other holiday décor displayed outside as well as another shot of mom and daughter, flashing peace signs and sticking out their tongues.

"Happy Thanksgiving," reads the caption.

A third video is titled "Me and Northie" and is set to Playboi Carti's song "Sky." The clip shows Kim and North chilling at home and riding around together in a vehicle.

"YESS," one user commented, "TWO QUEENS."

The reality star and SKIMS founder recently shared a link to the first TikTok video on her Instagram but the post was later deleted, People reported.

"Here from Kim's insta," one user commented, echoing similar remarks from other viewers.

As of Thursday afternoon, Kim and North's new TikTok channel has no bio and contains a profile picture showing mom and daughter hugging.

The two also have more than 10,000 followers on the platform and are following just one TikTok account: Kourtney Kardashian and 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick's new joint channel, which notes it is "managed by an adult" and has garnered than 487,000 followers since October.

Kourtney recently shared on her individual TikTok channel an adorable video of the cousins, who are besties.

Kim Kardashian North West Thanksgiving TikTok Channel
