Sufiscore and Sheykhar Ravjiani's much awaited non-film Hindi pop song Rang is out now!

MUMBAI: Now’s the moment all music lovers have been waiting for. The South Asian music label Sufiscore and the hit record singer-composer Sheykhar Ravjiani have dropped his first ever non-film Hindi pop song titled Rang and you will definitely be blown away by it !
The classically trainer vocalist and accomplished playback singer has delved into a different genre of music and aced it with his first non-film Hindi pop song itself. Rang is directed by the national award winning director Ravi Jadhav with lyrics by Priya Saraiya and vocals by Sheykhar. The song also features the very talented dancers, Aishwarya Radhakrishnan and Upasana Madan. Speaking on the song and his experience with Rang, Sheykhar says “Sufiscore, Ravi and I decided the song’s classic feel would be best brought alive against the backdrop of Old Colaba and the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel. The song has a flavour of European music using instruments such as acoustic guitars, mandolin and one of my favourite instruments, the accordion. I am sure that avid music lovers will instantly resonate with the song.”
Sheykhar’s versatility lies in being able to sway audiences with his soulful singing to bringing down the house at concerts all thanks to his infectious energy and immense talent.
Presented by Sufiscore, Rang by Sheykhar Ravjiani is out now !
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more
MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more
MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more
MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Adele's '30' enjoyed the biggest opening numbers of any blockbuster album in 2021, as expected, with 839,000 album-...read more
MUMBAI: After concertgoers claimed that vaccination cards weren't being checked at the South Korean superband BTS's first show of their 'Permission...read more
MUMBAI: Popular singer and painter Soumita Saha took to her social networking page to share images from her intimate engagement ceremony that took...read more
MUMBAI: 'Atrangi Re' starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush served a wholesome treat to the audience with its perfectly cut trailer, which...read more
MUMBAI: Now’s the moment all music lovers have been waiting for. The South Asian music label Sufiscore and the hit record singer-composer Sheykhar...read more