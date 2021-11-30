For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Nov 2021 19:28 |  By RnMTeam

Sufiscore and Sheykhar Ravjiani's much awaited non-film Hindi pop song Rang is out now!

MUMBAI: Now’s the moment all music lovers have been waiting for. The South Asian music label Sufiscore and the hit record singer-composer Sheykhar Ravjiani have dropped his first ever non-film Hindi pop song titled Rang and you will definitely be blown away by it !

The classically trainer vocalist and accomplished playback singer has delved into a different genre of music and aced it with his first non-film Hindi pop song itself. Rang is directed by the national award winning director Ravi Jadhav with lyrics by Priya Saraiya and vocals by Sheykhar. The song also features the very talented dancers, Aishwarya Radhakrishnan and Upasana Madan. Speaking on the song and his experience with Rang, Sheykhar says “Sufiscore, Ravi and I decided the song’s classic feel would be best brought alive against the backdrop of Old Colaba and the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel. The song has a flavour of European music using instruments such as acoustic guitars, mandolin and one of my favourite instruments, the accordion. I am sure that avid music lovers will instantly resonate with the song.”

Sheykhar’s versatility lies in being able to sway audiences with his soulful singing to bringing down the house at concerts all thanks to his infectious energy and immense talent.

Presented by Sufiscore, Rang by Sheykhar Ravjiani is out now !

Tags
Sufiscore Sheykhar Ravjiani Hindi song Rang
Related news
News | 24 Nov 2021

Sheykhar Ravjiani, the musical maestro reveals why he named his first non-film Hindi pop song, Rang

MUMBAI: Sheykhar Ravjiani is surely a force to reckon with when it comes to his soulful singing and magical compositions. The award winning and multi-talented artist has always been one to push his boundaries and produce magical tracks for music lovers from across the globe.

read more
News | 22 Nov 2021

Jassie Gill grabs the top spot on Billboard Top Triller Global Chart

MUMBAI: Jassie Gill's song 'Surma' from his album 'Alll Rounder' has made a dent on the music-verse, as it grabbed the number 1 spot on Billboard Top Triller Global Chart which is a rare feat for any Indian artiste.

read more
News | 16 Nov 2021

Glimpse of Gulzar's upcoming song 'Dole Ladle' is out now on VYRL Haryanvi

MUMBAI: VYRL Haryanvi is all set to release their third song, ‘Dole Laadle’ by the superstar GulzaarChannawala on the 18th of November.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2021

Adele reveals the real story behind 'Hello'

MUMBAI: Hello... It's Adele. Six years after the release of her chart-topping single, the 33-year-old singer is ready to share the meaning behind "Hello."

read more
News | 13 Nov 2021

Taylor Swift haven't thought about anyone who might think Red (Taylor's Version) are about them

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift delivered a magical comment that just might make a few people from her past feel a bit miserable.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Believe reinforces its leadership position in India with the acquisition of Think Music, a leader in South India film soundtracks

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more

News
BIG FM launches ‘Dhun Workouts’, a unique initiative aimed towards empowering one’s lungs and soul!

MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more

News
Warner Music Group scores multiple nominations for GRAMMY 2022

MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more

News
BIG FM forays into social commerce space with BIG Living

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more

News
TuneCore launches social platforms to accelerate music discovery for Independent Artists
TuneCore

MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Adele's '30' has biggest bow of 2021

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Adele's '30' enjoyed the biggest opening numbers of any blockbuster album in 2021, as expected, with 839,000 album-...read more

2
At BTS's 2nd show, stadium vows to check vax cards for safety concerns

MUMBAI: After concertgoers claimed that vaccination cards weren't being checked at the South Korean superband BTS's first show of their 'Permission...read more

3
Singer Soumita Saha got engaged the couple is preparing for their impending nuptials

MUMBAI: Popular singer and painter Soumita Saha took to her social networking page to share images from her intimate engagement ceremony that took...read more

4
Sara Ali Khan shares glimpse of first song from 'Atrangi Re'

MUMBAI: 'Atrangi Re' starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush served a wholesome treat to the audience with its perfectly cut trailer, which...read more

5
Sufiscore and Sheykhar Ravjiani's much awaited non-film Hindi pop song Rang is out now!

MUMBAI: Now’s the moment all music lovers have been waiting for. The South Asian music label Sufiscore and the hit record singer-composer Sheykhar...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games