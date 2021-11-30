Singer-songwriter Tanzeel Khan is back with new single and striking video, 'Falsafa'

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based content-creator and singer-songwriter Tanzeel Khan – whose debut album Dastaan is scheduled for release in early 2022 – is out with ‘Falsafa’, a song he describes as his most challenging.

You can stream ‘Falsafa’ here: https://tanzeelkhan.bfan.link/falsafa

The new single ‘Falsafa’ demonstrates Tanzeel’s flair for writing and his growth as a musician. The song takes the listener through the various stages of heartbreak, from sadness to gradual acceptance, and the accompanying visuals – the sparse and stark snow-covered Spiti valley – complement the relatable, emotional arc.

“‘Falsafa’ is probably one of my favourites if not my most favourite song from the album,” says Tanzeel of the fourth single from the album. “I was in love with this song from the moment I penned it. ‘Falsafa’ has also been the most challenging because vocally it pushed me further than I had ever tried before, and the video is also our most ambitious,” he adds.

Shot in Himachal Pradesh over a week, the video is extra special for Tanzeel because it gave the city boy a chance to spend time in the mountains and enjoy Himachali hospitality while staying at homestays. “It was a humbling and beautiful experience. The people, the views – everything will stay with me forever,” he says recollecting his memories of Spiti.

The video of ‘Falsafa’ is a continuation of the storyline from the first video ‘Yeh dil’ – a song about heartbreak – and sees the protagonist, played by Tanzeel, head back after healing his heartbreak.

Written over the course of the last two years, Dastaan is a musical exploration of the cycle of love and heartbreak, with Tanzeel’s words at the front and centre of it. “The album has been written from the perspective of someone who is dealing with the pain of heartbreak, and is relearning to be himself again,” he says. “It is a slice of life, and contains the gamut of emotions from happiness to sadness, pain and love. I want my listeners to be able to see themselves in my songs,” he adds.

The seven-track album Dastaan will release early next year.