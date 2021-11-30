For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Nov 2021 15:49

Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director Divo Music on digital music company Believe acquiring Think Music

MUMBAI: Shahir Muneer, is the Founder & Director of Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music company based out of South India.

“It is a very significant move as Think Music has been one of the few regional major labels in India thriving and doing well in the current music industry and in the past decade. There is likely a movement towards more consolidation or acquisitions as the International majors and other international companies are eyeing Indian as an emerging and growing market. There has been a significant increase in the share price of the few listed Indian music labels in India and also of the international labels in their respective listed markets also showing the global market is very gung ho about this space and growth trajectory expected over next few years”, shared Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director, Divo on what this acquisition means for the industry.

He started the company with, Vishu Ramaswamy in 2014 and in less than a decade has established Divo as one of India’s largest multi-platform online video networks (aka as Multi Channel Networks / MCNs) working as enterprise content partners with 50+ digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime Video, amongst other platforms, worldwide.

Shahir started his career with tech majors like HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services for 8 years in marketing and project management in media and entertainment domain.

Later the entrepreneur bug bit him and he moved on to start his entrepreneurial journey in 2012 with Divo with a small project of consulting a global Internet major to onboard one of India's leading TV networks on their video platform. From this single consulting project, he built Divo into other areas across online video, music and digital content marketing.

Today Divo has presence across Chennai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad with a roster of over 1000+ content creators, artists, influencers, talents and specialises in catering solutions for the South Indian market.
Shahir has keen interest in music, and video games and likes to travel and do food hopping. He is an ardent supporter of Italy and AC Milan football teams since he was 7!

