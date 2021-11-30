Ruder Finn India drop their first NFT, announcing communications mandate for WazirX NFT Marketplace

MUMBAI: Ruder Finn, a global, integrated communications consultancy, has been entrusted with the communications mandate for WazirX NFT Marketplace- India’s first and most trusted non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace. Cementing this win, Ruder Finn India jumps on the NFT bandwagon by being the first-ever communication agency in India to mint its own NFT.

WazirX NFT Marketplace provides creators a platform to capitalize on unique assets, engage with their fans, and potentially generate revenue. Driving strategic communications for WazirX NFT Marketplace, for both corporate and products/services for the brand, Ruder Finn India draws attention to the value NFTs bring to creators and expand the brand’s footprint in the country.

What is an NFT: A non-fungible token is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a digital ledger, used to represent easily reproducible items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files as unique items. NFTs use blockchain technology to establish a verified and public proof of ownership

Ruder Finn India is minting their own digital asset, as part of their vision of exploring ‘what’s next’ highlighting their diverse set of services offered across sectors. This partnership aims to bring alive different use-cases of the NFT segment and create a space and sense of acceptance amongst individuals and brands alike.

“With Ruder Finn India, we aim to drive communication for the growing scope of NFTs in India. Pioneering the NFT segment in India and South Asia, WazirX NFT Marketplace provides unique opportunities to our native creators and artists to sell their digital works and boost their incomes. Building on Ruder Finn’s diversified knowledge and experience, we want to educate end-users about the scope of NFTs as we expand our footprint in the NFT business,” Vishakha Singh, VP, WazirX NFT Marketplace

Commenting on the partnership, Atul Sharma, Managing Director India, Ruder Finn said, “Being the first agency to use technology as a disruptor, at Ruder Finn, we have always believed that the potential of technology is unparalleled. From our latest offerings in voice, data, predictive analytics to media training for crisis management, tech is fundamental to everything we do. Leveraging our partnership with WazirX NFT Marketplace, the pioneers in the NFT space in India, we aim to steer impactful conversations about the scope of NFT in India and create awareness. Given the boom in NFT space, we at Ruder Finn India are also dropping our very own NFT, being the first communication agency to do so.”