For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Nov 2021 15:34 |  By RnMTeam

Ruder Finn India drop their first NFT, announcing communications mandate for WazirX NFT Marketplace

MUMBAI: Ruder Finn, a global, integrated communications consultancy, has been entrusted with the communications mandate for WazirX NFT Marketplace- India’s first and most trusted non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace. Cementing this win, Ruder Finn India jumps on the NFT bandwagon by being the first-ever communication agency in India to mint its own NFT.

WazirX NFT Marketplace provides creators a platform to capitalize on unique assets, engage with their fans, and potentially generate revenue. Driving strategic communications for WazirX NFT Marketplace, for both corporate and products/services for the brand, Ruder Finn India draws attention to the value NFTs bring to creators and expand the brand’s footprint in the country.

What is an NFT: A non-fungible token is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a digital ledger, used to represent easily reproducible items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files as unique items. NFTs use blockchain technology to establish a verified and public proof of ownership

Ruder Finn India is minting their own digital asset, as part of their vision of exploring ‘what’s next’ highlighting their diverse set of services offered across sectors. This partnership aims to bring alive different use-cases of the NFT segment and create a space and sense of acceptance amongst individuals and brands alike.

“With Ruder Finn India, we aim to drive communication for the growing scope of NFTs in India. Pioneering the NFT segment in India and South Asia, WazirX NFT Marketplace provides unique opportunities to our native creators and artists to sell their digital works and boost their incomes. Building on Ruder Finn’s diversified knowledge and experience, we want to educate end-users about the scope of NFTs as we expand our footprint in the NFT business,” Vishakha Singh, VP, WazirX NFT Marketplace

Commenting on the partnership, Atul Sharma, Managing Director India, Ruder Finn said, “Being the first agency to use technology as a disruptor, at Ruder Finn, we have always believed that the potential of technology is unparalleled. From our latest offerings in voice, data, predictive analytics to media training for crisis management, tech is fundamental to everything we do. Leveraging our partnership with WazirX NFT Marketplace, the pioneers in the NFT space in India, we aim to steer impactful conversations about the scope of NFT in India and create awareness. Given the boom in NFT space, we at Ruder Finn India are also dropping our very own NFT, being the first communication agency to do so.”

Tags
Ruder Finn India NFT WazirX NFT Marketplace
Related news
News | 27 Sep 2021

Qyuki & WazirX announce "Jammin" NFT drop at All About Music 2021

MUMBAI: Qyuki Digital Media, home to India’s superstar online creators, has announced the release of an exclusive musical NFT collection in memory of its late Founder, Samir Bangara.

read more
News | 12 Aug 2021

Priya Malik, DJ Shaan, Vinay Kaushal, Nadamel Abhishek Bhaskar, Neha Rajpal, Melvin among other popular Indian music artists to drop NFTs celebrating unity and freedom on WazirX NFT Marketplace

MUMBAI: Celebrating the spirit of unity and freedom this August, renowned artists Priya Malik, Vinay Kaushal, DJ Shaan, Nehha Rajpal, Abhishek Bhaskar, among others, are set to launch non-fungible digital tokens on the WazirX NFT Marketplace.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Believe reinforces its leadership position in India with the acquisition of Think Music, a leader in South India film soundtracks

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more

News
BIG FM launches ‘Dhun Workouts’, a unique initiative aimed towards empowering one’s lungs and soul!

MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more

News
Warner Music Group scores multiple nominations for GRAMMY 2022

MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more

News
BIG FM forays into social commerce space with BIG Living

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more

News
TuneCore launches social platforms to accelerate music discovery for Independent Artists
TuneCore

MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Armaan Malik: I was heavily bullied in school

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, who has belted out hits such as 'Buttabomma', 'Sab Tera' and 'Buddhu sa mann' among many others, has talked about facing...read more

2
Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer - 9X Media takes additional charge of revenue for the Network

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has taken additional charge of revenue for the Network. An industry veteran with over 30 years...read more

3
Korean bill to enable BTS, other boy bands avoid mandatory military service

MUMBAI: South Korea's defence ministry has stressed the need for "prudence" in considering whether to allow active-duty military service exemptions...read more

4
Sufiscore and Sheykhar Ravjiani's much awaited non-film Hindi pop song Rang is out now!

MUMBAI: Now’s the moment all music lovers have been waiting for. The South Asian music label Sufiscore and the hit record singer-composer Sheykhar...read more

5
Adele's '30' has biggest bow of 2021

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Adele's '30' enjoyed the biggest opening numbers of any blockbuster album in 2021, as expected, with 839,000 album-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games