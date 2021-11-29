For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  29 Nov 2021 17:15 |  By RnMTeam

Shrikant Tuli ventures SVMT Music with 'Khwabeeda' featuring Madhurima Tuli & Vishal Aditya Singh

MUMBAI: Shrikant Tuli's venture SVMT Music already started with a masterpiece song Khwabeeda featuring Madhurima Tuli & Vishal Aditya Singh. SVMT Music has always been unique with it's already released five songs of completely distinguished genres. Adding to the list is the next melodious song in beautiful voice of Arko, Mere Haniyaa starring Parth Samthaan and Anchal Singh.

Shrikant Tuli, brother of actress Madhurima Tuli started his venture SVMT Music last year with his dream project Khwabeeda which was produced by fan turned producer Swati Sinha. With his next Mere Haniyaa, SVMT Music is happy to collaborate with TRNding Productions owned by Shweta Rohila & Akhilesh Rohila. The song stars the dashing Parth Samthaan and adorable Anchal Singh in the lead. It is sung in the mesmerising voice of Arko and the soothing music is composed by Bhuvan Ahuja. The touching lyrics have been penned down by Seema Saini & Bhuvan Ahuja and the video portraying a beautiful love story has been Directed by Rohit Chauhan.

As soon as the glimpses of the song were out, it garnered huge anticipation. Shrikant Tuli, who is the Founder & CEO of SVMT Music who has a flair for music and entrepreneurship, has amalgamated his passion beautifully for his career. We spoke to an ecstatic Shrikant and here is what he says, "It's a great start to many more. The music video looks amazing and the song is very melodious. It has a nostalgic value and people will be on a time ride when they see the video. It was a long time coming and we are happy to have started it right now. With the response we got from the fans waiting for this song since long, we got thrilled to release it at the earliest. We fully understand the emotions of the fans as our very first song Khwabeeda came to reality when a fan turned producer Swati Sinha produced it to bring the onscreen couple with a fire chemistry together for a song. The wait was worth then also, and it's gonna be now as well. Thank you to everyone for their support. Love and light to all."

We wish the team all the luck. We saw the song glimpse and is rightly a nostalgic video. Here's to many more to you Shrikant & SVMT Music.

Tags
Shrikant Tuli SVMT Music Khwabeeda Madhurima Tuli Vishal Aditya Singh
Related news
News | 31 Aug 2020

Actress Madhurima Tuli's brother Shrikant Tuli's song "Jeetenge War" released

MUMBAI: Talent runs in the blood of the Tuli family. We all know about actress Madhurima Tuli who has always entertained us with her marvelous acting skills.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Believe reinforces its leadership position in India with the acquisition of Think Music, a leader in South India film soundtracks

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more

News
BIG FM launches ‘Dhun Workouts’, a unique initiative aimed towards empowering one’s lungs and soul!

MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more

News
Warner Music Group scores multiple nominations for GRAMMY 2022

MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more

News
BIG FM forays into social commerce space with BIG Living

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more

News
TuneCore launches social platforms to accelerate music discovery for Independent Artists
TuneCore

MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sara Ali Khan shares glimpse of first song from 'Atrangi Re'

MUMBAI: 'Atrangi Re' starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush served a wholesome treat to the audience with its perfectly cut trailer, which...read more

2
At BTS's 2nd show, stadium vows to check vax cards for safety concerns

MUMBAI: After concertgoers claimed that vaccination cards weren't being checked at the South Korean superband BTS's first show of their 'Permission...read more

3
Armaan Malik: I was heavily bullied in school

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, who has belted out hits such as 'Buttabomma', 'Sab Tera' and 'Buddhu sa mann' among many others, has talked about facing...read more

4
Korean bill to enable BTS, other boy bands avoid mandatory military service

MUMBAI: South Korea's defence ministry has stressed the need for "prudence" in considering whether to allow active-duty military service exemptions...read more

5
Adele's '30' has biggest bow of 2021

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Adele's '30' enjoyed the biggest opening numbers of any blockbuster album in 2021, as expected, with 839,000 album-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games