Armaan Malik: I was heavily bullied in school

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, who has belted out hits such as 'Buttabomma', 'Sab Tera' and 'Buddhu sa mann' among many others, has talked about facing rejection, standing up to bullies and overcoming self-doubt.
The singer said: "I was really heavily bullied in school. It drove me to a point where I wanted to leave singing and music. The one thing that actually made me happy. I got into this whole dark hole. I felt really low and dejected."
Armaan talked about his life on DIVE Studios' Mindset audio collection. The platform delivers exclusive, intimate audio collections of personal stories and life lessons of public figures across the globe.
He added: "A lot of people feel like I began my journey just a few years back. They don't see the whole backstory that's gone into the making of me."
Asked what led him to create the audio collection, he said: "I want my listeners to know about my roots in Bollywood music, some crucial lessons I've learned over the years, how I dealt with bullying and hate, and much more.
"I hope the listeners find their voice and push themselves to chase their dreams."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more
MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more
MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more
MUMBAI: 'Atrangi Re' starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush served a wholesome treat to the audience with its perfectly cut trailer, which...read more
MUMBAI: Popular singer and painter Soumita Saha took to her social networking page to share images from her intimate engagement ceremony that took...read more
MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Adele's '30' enjoyed the biggest opening numbers of any blockbuster album in 2021, as expected, with 839,000 album-...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, who has belted out hits such as 'Buttabomma', 'Sab Tera' and 'Buddhu sa mann' among many others, has talked about facing...read more
MUMBAI: Shrikant Tuli's venture SVMT Music already started with a masterpiece song Khwabeeda featuring Madhurima Tuli & Vishal Aditya Singh. SVMT...read more