News |  29 Nov 2021 12:00 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik: I was heavily bullied in school

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, who has belted out hits such as 'Buttabomma', 'Sab Tera' and 'Buddhu sa mann' among many others, has talked about facing rejection, standing up to bullies and overcoming self-doubt.

The singer said: "I was really heavily bullied in school. It drove me to a point where I wanted to leave singing and music. The one thing that actually made me happy. I got into this whole dark hole. I felt really low and dejected."

Armaan talked about his life on DIVE Studios' Mindset audio collection. The platform delivers exclusive, intimate audio collections of personal stories and life lessons of public figures across the globe.

He added: "A lot of people feel like I began my journey just a few years back. They don't see the whole backstory that's gone into the making of me."

Asked what led him to create the audio collection, he said: "I want my listeners to know about my roots in Bollywood music, some crucial lessons I've learned over the years, how I dealt with bullying and hate, and much more.

"I hope the listeners find their voice and push themselves to chase their dreams."

(Source: IANS)

Singer Armaan Malik
