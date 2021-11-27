When Salman Khan tried to learn Arabic from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant Yumna

MUMBAI: Last month, Zee TV returned with its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show that has stayed relevant to music lovers across the country - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021. With a rich legacy of over 25 years, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been successful in discovering some truly invaluable gems of the music fraternity. The show started off with a bang and the talented contestants of this season have already managed to impress the audience. Viewers of the show are in for a double delight this weekend...

The next two upcoming episodes of the popular reality show will see exciting celebrity guests - superstars Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan gracing the sets with their presence on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

In fact, Yumna Ajin and Vraj delivered a mesmerisingperformance to Mashallah from Salman Khan's movie Ek ThaTiger. Impressed by their performance, everyone gave a standing ovation to them. But it was Salman Khan who was surprised beyond belief. He was so impressed by Yumna's Arabic rendition of the lyrics that he couldn’t help but praise her for her vocals and pronunciations. Salman Khan also requested her to teach him Arabic lines of the song and Yumna obliged. She tried to teach Salman the Arabic rendition of the song and we must say that you cannot miss Salman's attempt!

While Salman and Abhishek's revelations will leave you surprised, wait till you hear the mesmerising performances by our talented contestants. In fact, Sanjana and Neelanjana'ssoulful rendition of songs like ‘Kahe Toh Se Sajna’ and ‘TereNaam Humne Kiya Hai’ cannot be missed!

To witness more such revelations and to enjoy the amazing performances by all the contestants, tune into Sa Re Ga Ma Pa this Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on Zee TV!