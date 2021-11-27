For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Nov 2021 18:11 |  By RnMTeam

Rising producer Ben Hauke and vocalist Cecil B team up on spoken word single 'Concrete Womb'

MUMBAI: Described as an ethereal Seaford Mods on a South London night bus, rising producer Ben Hauke and vocalist Cecil B team up on ‘Concrete Womb’. Combining distinct spoken word and lyricism over versatile production, the pair return with another captivating offering. Set somewhere on the fringes of electronic music and hip hop, this three-track project showcases both industrial and subtle soundscapes. Shortly after releasing his new EP ‘NOBOL’ and 'No Need/Cosmic Egg' with Oscar Jerome, 'Concrete Womb' marks the close-collaborators’ second project together.

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Talented South East-London based producer, DJ and composer Ben Hauke has made a name for himself with releases on labels such as Far Out Recordings, Cooperation Records and YAM Records, whilst finding a consistent home on his own Woop Records. Recent release 'ONE YEAR DANCE', was added to 6 Music’s playlist and received heavy support across stations such as Rinse FM, NTS and Balamii.

