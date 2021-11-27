For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  27 Nov 2021 12:57 |  By RnMTeam

Rapper Badshah to perform some of his hits on 'Dance+ Season 6'

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah, who is all set to appear as a celebrity guest on the dance reality show ‘Dance+ Season 6, has expressed his delight to meet well-known choreographer Remo DSouza, the super judge on the show hosted by Raghav Juyal.

Badshah said: "I am ecstatic to be a part of ‘Dance+ Season 6', which will showcase some of the top talents from across the country. Above all, I am delighted to meet Remo Sir, and it's an absolute honor for me to watch these contestants give mind-blowing performances."

He will also be shaking legs with Remo on some of his hit numbers, besides having some interesting conversations with the host.

Badshah said: "Also with Raghav around, we had a laughter riot on the sets and that saw an increase in the entertainment factor."

The dance reality show, ‘Dance+ Season 6', has different teams of contestants, each having a captain, including Shakti Mohan, Punit J. Pathak and Salman Yusuff Khan. The show airs on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Badshah Raghav Juyal Shakti Mohan music
Related news
News | 27 Nov 2021

Bissett returns with euphoric new single 'tonight belongs to you'

MUMBAI: Irish dance music breakout star Bissett has unveiled new single ‘tonight belongs to you’, out 26th November on Polydor.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2021

Armin van Buuren to headline Sunburn Festival Goa 2021 revised venue and dates announced

MUMBAI: Percept Live, the founding organization behind Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, Sunburn have announced revised dates and venue for the 15th edition of their much-awaited annual festival.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2021

Billie Eilish urges people not to eat turkey at Thanksgiving

MUMBAI: 'Bad Guy' hitmaker Billie Eilish has urged people not to eat turkey this Thanksgiving, as she would rather people try out a vegetarian alternative.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2021

Priyanka Chopra to hubby Nick Jonas: I love you

MUMBAI: Amid rumours of having troubles in their marital life, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a romantic post stating that they feel "grateful" to have each and have put an end to all gossip.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2021

The celebrated singers and composers, Sachet & Parampara Tandon mark their 1st anniversary today!

MUMBAI: Sachet and Parampara Tandon are one of the entertainment industry's youngest and most exciting music composer duo. The talented singer-composer combo tied the knot last year on 27th November and since then they have been couple goals for all their fans and to be newlyweds alike!

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM launches ‘Dhun Workouts’, a unique initiative aimed towards empowering one’s lungs and soul!

MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more

News
Warner Music Group scores multiple nominations for GRAMMY 2022

MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more

News
BIG FM forays into social commerce space with BIG Living

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more

News
TuneCore launches social platforms to accelerate music discovery for Independent Artists
TuneCore

MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more

News
Fears vaccine certification extension will sound death Knell for hospitality sector

MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rising producer Ben Hauke and vocalist Cecil B team up on spoken word single 'Concrete Womb'

MUMBAI: Described as an ethereal Seaford Mods on a South London night bus, rising producer Ben Hauke and vocalist Cecil B team up on ‘Concrete Womb...read more

2
Bissett returns with euphoric new single 'tonight belongs to you'

MUMBAI: Irish dance music breakout star Bissett has unveiled new single ‘tonight belongs to you’, out 26th November on Polydor. Steeped in dancefloor...read more

3
Paul Mayson and singer Zac Pajak combine for a dose of Deep, soulful grooves on 'Don't let me down'

MUMBAI: Entrenched in love of house music, the musical landscape in Paul Mayson's head is one rich in a commix of sounds and influences. From...read more

4
The celebrated singers and composers, Sachet & Parampara Tandon mark their 1st anniversary today!

MUMBAI: Sachet and Parampara Tandon are one of the entertainment industry's youngest and most exciting music composer duo. The talented singer-...read more

5
Priyanka Chopra to hubby Nick Jonas: I love you

MUMBAI: Amid rumours of having troubles in their marital life, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a romantic post stating that they...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games