Rapper Badshah to perform some of his hits on 'Dance+ Season 6'

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah, who is all set to appear as a celebrity guest on the dance reality show ‘Dance+ Season 6, has expressed his delight to meet well-known choreographer Remo DSouza, the super judge on the show hosted by Raghav Juyal.
Badshah said: "I am ecstatic to be a part of ‘Dance+ Season 6', which will showcase some of the top talents from across the country. Above all, I am delighted to meet Remo Sir, and it's an absolute honor for me to watch these contestants give mind-blowing performances."
He will also be shaking legs with Remo on some of his hit numbers, besides having some interesting conversations with the host.
Badshah said: "Also with Raghav around, we had a laughter riot on the sets and that saw an increase in the entertainment factor."
The dance reality show, ‘Dance+ Season 6', has different teams of contestants, each having a captain, including Shakti Mohan, Punit J. Pathak and Salman Yusuff Khan. The show airs on Star Plus.
(Source: IANS)
