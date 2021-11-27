Iconic Gaming Musician TheFatRat Reveals New Album Experience in Digital Collectible Cards with RCRDSHP

MUMBAI: Always looking for new ways to delight his 5.7 million Youtube fans and to embrace the cutting-edge of technology, gaming and music star TheFatRat, popularly known for songs like “Unity,” “Monody (feat. Laura Brehm),” announces the launch of his own digital card collection in partnership with first-of-breed electronic music digital collectibles platform RCRDSHP. Over the course of 12 weeks starting from December 3rd, he’s releasing one drop per week every Friday (excluding Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve) each containing limited-edition collectibles drawn from different sets that will continue building the immersive world he has strived to create across his projects to date. The content of the cards range from pixel art animations paired with synthwave remix loops and storylines, to character, artist, collaborator and classic track cards with commentary from TheFatRat. Following the release of his 10-track lore-filled PARALLAX album, which revealed the newest insights about his musical universe through the lyrics of each new song and artwork, each album track has been built into a digital collectible offering new ways for fans to experience the album.

TheFatRat’s digital collectibles experience promises numerous twists and turns from challenges to an exclusive unveiling of his fictional universe that has been the subject of speculation amongst fans for many years. There are rare and legendary cards to be discovered too that reveal even more background information about TheFatRat’s universe and lore through never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage from the creation of the PARALLAX album, an early track demo, a 3D-animated character and more. Some of the more coveted collectibles will additionally come with the utility of unlocking exciting rewards and secret IRL experiences!

Speaking about his partnership with RCRDSHP, TheFatRat said, “What RCRDSHP is doing for NFTs is similar to what Binance and Coinbase did for Bitcoin. They are changing the game by making crypto technology accessible for everybody.”

It’s a way for fans to get closer to the art and mystery of TheFatRat and the all-engrossing world he has been steadily building over the last few years, and cards can be traded through RCRDSHP’s unique platform and may increase in value over time. The collection follows the release of TheFatRat’s debut album, PARALLAX, which has already accumulated over 45 million streams across Spotify and YouTube alone. After RCRDSHP’s mission to focus on NFTs and collectable digital experiences specifically for the electronic music industry, makes it the perfect partner for TheFatRat’s forward-thinking approach, and it represents one of his most exciting expeditations to date.

RCRDSHP founding partner and CSO/CCO Eric Reithler-Barros said “This is the coolest way anyone has ever seen to launch a version of an artist album and create intense fan engagement, and TheFatRat had the foresight and progressive vision to decipher the value early on. Video, music, static imagery, a mixed bag of collectibles minted in very limited editions. Unlocking in-real-life experiences to reward fans for active patronage and avid collection. These are the markers that may very well position TheFatRat to herald a futuristic new playbook of releasing an artist album.”

With over 2 billion streams to his name and a reputation as one of the leading creators of video game music, TheFatRat is perhaps the most digitally-native music producer in the game. Having created music for top-grossing games like DOTA 2 and Rocket League, released best-selling singles that have stayed in the iTunes Top 100 for 3 years straight and provided fans with incredible live experiences too, his influence and adoration runs far and wide. This new collaboration marks the next exciting, bold chapter in his story.