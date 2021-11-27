Bissett returns with euphoric new single 'tonight belongs to you'

MUMBAI: Irish dance music breakout star Bissett has unveiled new single ‘tonight belongs to you’, out 26th November on Polydor.

Steeped in dancefloor euphoria, ‘tonight belongs to you’ combines soaring beats, infectious hooks and sugar-sweet vocals - a formula destined to enhance Bissett’s reputation even further. A club-ready cover of Jeremih and Flo Rida’s 2015 smash ‘Tonight Belongs to U!’, it follows summer smash ‘Every Single Time’, a track that has now amassed 21 million global streams and been remixed by Jess Bays and Silky.

Plying his trade in the Irish club scene since the tender age of 14, Bissett has DJ’d across the country and beyond, performing at Mass Festival, The Grand Social, SIN and many more. On the production front, he has released a steady stream of dancefloor heat over the past few years, on labels such as Sinister Sounds, 13 Records and Let There Be House before finding his home on Universal owned Polydor. More recently he was handpicked to become the training camp DJ of UFC icon and fellow Dubliner Conor McGregor.

One of dance music’s fastest rising talents, Bissett signs off a career-defining year with yet another epic dance cut.