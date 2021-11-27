For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Nov 2021 12:52

Billie Eilish urges people not to eat turkey at Thanksgiving

MUMBAI: 'Bad Guy' hitmaker Billie Eilish has urged people not to eat turkey this Thanksgiving, as she would rather people try out a vegetarian alternative.

She wrote on Instagram: "turkeys are some of the most gentle creatures in the world. and 46 million of them are killed every Thanksgiving. I know it's hard to change traditions but just keep it in mind :) (sic)"

Earlier this month, Eilish joined other celebrities such as Joaquin Phoenix, Ricky Gervais, Dave Bautista, and Margaret Cho in signing a petition requesting President Joe Biden allow this year's pardoned turkey to stay at Farm Sanctuary, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

There, animals can "live out their lives in peace and safety," the petition stated.

Farm Sanctuary said in a letter: "As we approach the holiday season - meant to be a time of gratitude and goodwill - we hope you'll accept our offer to provide sanctuary and the best life possible for pardoned turkeys."

The singer also shared her recipe for vegan and gluten-free peanut butter chocolate chip cookies with fans on Instagram shortly before the holiday season kicked off.

She captioned a video tutorial: "These cookies are fully vegan and GF and AMAZING. The flour is literally just oats blended up and they work perfectly."

Meanwhile, the ‘Happier Than Ever' singer recently called for "urgent action" to save the planet amid a "critical decade for our planet".

(Source: IANS)

