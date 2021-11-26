For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Nov 2021 18:41 |  By RnMTeam

This World TV Day, Tata Sky opened door to best TV memories with their campaign #JingalalaLand

MUMBAI: Tata Sky, one of India’s leading content distribution and Pay TV platforms is known to celebrate World Television Day with a new punch every year. This year the brand opened the gates of #JingalalaLand – an exhibition of popular souvenirs that reminds us of our beloved TV shows.

Tata Sky released a special video on World Television Day featuring some of the most memorable items which acted as a centerpiece of popular shows. Indian TV shows like Shakalaka Boom Boom, Bigg Boss, KBC, MTV Roadies featured in the campaign, along with popular International TV series like Game of Thrones and FRIENDS.

What made the campaign even more fun and relatable was participation of notable brands like Colgate, Kotak Bank Ltd, Paytm, Star TV Network, Mobikwik, Zee, Hungama, Titan, Shemaroo Entertainment, Saregamapa, Shorts TV etc. who engaged in a quirky social banter with Tata Sky. With punchy replies like ‘taking back BIGG BOSS ki ankh (eye) to keep an eye on FRIENDS who don’t pay on time’ from Paytm, to ‘Har ek show zaroori hota hai’ by Zee Theatre, to MobiKwik’s ‘It’s so easy to recharge the Tata Sky accounts, one can sit on their SOFA, enjoy their favourite shows, and by the time the COOKER whistles 2 times, the recharge is done’ - the amusing one-liners proved to be a delight for the netizens. The campaign generated a thumping response racking up engagement rate of over 7 lacs.

Talking about their innovative take on World TV Day, Anurag Kumar, Chief Communications Officer, Tata Sky said, “Amidst the plethora of entertainment options available today, TV will always remain our one true love as it has created indelible memories and shared experiences with our friends and family. This World TV Day, like every year, we wanted to bring the same feeling back in a unique way. Social media is a fun space to experiment with quirky ideas and we thought let’s remind people why TV is so special with our #JingalalaLand campaign. We received surprising response from audiences and many brands making the overall activity very gratifying.”

Angad Singh Manchanda, CEO; Co-founder of Chimp&z Inc said, “World TV Day has always been and will continue to be an event close to our hearts. The challenge this year was to make it stand out from what we’ve done during the past campaigns. This year, we went with the insight that TV truly is a #JingalalaLand, where, without even realizing, we end up making countless memories. We helped people celebrate this emotion with the help of popular souvenirs that have been ingrained in our minds with the magic of TV and the participation from not only the audience, but also other brands made the campaign a big success.”

 

