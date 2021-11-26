For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Nov 2021 10:26 |  By Namrata Kale

Music artist Krishaa speaks about new song ‘Holding Onto History’ which dwells on the feelings of hope, longing and hurt!

Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, launched ‘Holding Onto History’, the latest single by independent music artist, Krishaa. The track, with its meaningful lyrics on modern-day relationships, speaks to the hearts of listeners in an earnest, yet romantic manner. Weaved together with Krishaa’s velvet-like vocals, the song dwells on feelings of hope, longing and hurt, that makes the song empathetic in nature. It is a simple yet soothing composition that seeks to provide listeners hope to overcome tough love.

To know more about her experience working for the track, we got in a candid interview with her.

Can you tell us about your new song- Holding Onto History.

Holding onto history is a song about the moment you realise that you are holding onto a friendship or love that is broken and it is time to let go.

What message does it convey?

The song conevys a message of the importance of letting go of and acknowledging that something is beyond repair and the best thing is to move forward without focusing on what was.

How was your experience working on it?

Working on this song was amazing. I am so lucky to have worked with Shannon Donald and Nyzel D’Lima. I wrote this song last year and finally decided to record it about three months ago. Working with Nyzel, the producer, was a lot of fun. He understood the mood and captured the emotion of the song perfectly!

Please tell us about your upcoming projects.

Currently, I am working on an another song which I hope to release later this year. While the theme remains the same, I’m very excited to release it because it’s the polar opposite of Holding Onto History.

Music spoke to Krishaa at a very young age. The budding artist took to classical Indian music before transitioning to western music. Inspired by Taylor Swift, she bought an acoustic guitar when she was 13 years old and has never looked back ever since. Her first single, 'Against the Tide', was released in 2019 when she was selected by Artist Aloud and featured in its Discoveration GenNext Programme in 2019.

To know more about Krishaa stay tuned with us.

BIG FM launches ‘Dhun Workouts’, a unique initiative aimed towards empowering one’s lungs and soul!

MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more

Warner Music Group scores multiple nominations for GRAMMY 2022

MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more

BIG FM forays into social commerce space with BIG Living

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more

TuneCore launches social platforms to accelerate music discovery for Independent Artists
TuneCore

MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more

Fears vaccine certification extension will sound death Knell for hospitality sector

MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more

