Music artist Krishaa speaks about new song ‘Holding Onto History’ which dwells on the feelings of hope, longing and hurt!

Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, launched ‘Holding Onto History’, the latest single by independent music artist, Krishaa. The track, with its meaningful lyrics on modern-day relationships, speaks to the hearts of listeners in an earnest, yet romantic manner. Weaved together with Krishaa’s velvet-like vocals, the song dwells on feelings of hope, longing and hurt, that makes the song empathetic in nature. It is a simple yet soothing composition that seeks to provide listeners hope to overcome tough love.

To know more about her experience working for the track, we got in a candid interview with her.

Can you tell us about your new song- Holding Onto History.

Holding onto history is a song about the moment you realise that you are holding onto a friendship or love that is broken and it is time to let go.

What message does it convey?

The song conevys a message of the importance of letting go of and acknowledging that something is beyond repair and the best thing is to move forward without focusing on what was.

How was your experience working on it?

Working on this song was amazing. I am so lucky to have worked with Shannon Donald and Nyzel D’Lima. I wrote this song last year and finally decided to record it about three months ago. Working with Nyzel, the producer, was a lot of fun. He understood the mood and captured the emotion of the song perfectly!

Please tell us about your upcoming projects.

Currently, I am working on an another song which I hope to release later this year. While the theme remains the same, I’m very excited to release it because it’s the polar opposite of Holding Onto History.

Music spoke to Krishaa at a very young age. The budding artist took to classical Indian music before transitioning to western music. Inspired by Taylor Swift, she bought an acoustic guitar when she was 13 years old and has never looked back ever since. Her first single, 'Against the Tide', was released in 2019 when she was selected by Artist Aloud and featured in its Discoveration GenNext Programme in 2019.

