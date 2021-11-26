Grammy Awards: Olivia Rodrigo received 7 nominations for 2022

MUMBAI: Olivia Rodrigo has emerged as the front-runner for next year's Grammy Awards, with nominations in all seven of the main categories.

The 18-year-old is up for best album, best new artist, record of the year and song of the year, for Drivers License and best pop vocals album, best pop solo performance and best music video.

She faces competition from Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X in all of those categories, except best new artist.

