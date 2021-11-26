Grammy Awards: Olivia Rodrigo received 7 nominations for 2022

MUMBAI: Olivia Rodrigo has emerged as the front-runner for next year's Grammy Awards, with nominations in all seven of the main categories.
The 18-year-old is up for best album, best new artist, record of the year and song of the year, for Drivers License and best pop vocals album, best pop solo performance and best music video.
She faces competition from Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X in all of those categories, except best new artist.
See how the young singer celebrates her victory:
MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more
MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more
MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more
MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West has said that he "made mistakes" in his marriage to reality TV star Kim Kardashian and declared "I need to be back home"....read more
MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Ghosal, receives the Best Playback singer award at IIFA 2020 for their song Yeh Aaina. Music director Amaal Mallik along with...read more
MUMBAI: Olivia Rodrigo has emerged as the front-runner for next year's Grammy Awards, with nominations in all seven of the main categories. The 18-...read more
MUMBAI: The Recording Academy decided to expand the number of Grammy nominees just 24 hours before the list was announced on Tuesday — to the...read more
MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been tested positive for COVID-19. Fans are worried for Lisa, we hope for her speedy recovery! Here is YG Entertainment...read more