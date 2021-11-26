Future bubbler Jericho Noguera releases beautiful self titled EP

MUMBAI: Jericho Noguera, the rising singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, releases his self-titled EP, ‘Jericho Noguera’, via DMY.

Selected for the Year 6 intake of Gilles Peterson’s prestigious talent incubator Future Bubblers earlier this year, and successful applicant of the Arts Council England's Developing Your Creative Practice programme 2021, Jericho Noguera releases his first EP ‘Jericho Noguera’ since joining both programmes.

‘Jericho Noguera’ eases through a considered blend of Future Soul, Alternative RnB, and Indie, to present an ambitious record that spans a range of influences both old and new. The core track ‘Let’s Hold Onto This’ leads with a steady and emotional build that touches on hints of gospel, a charming shuffle accompanied by mesmerising vocal harmonies guides to the repeating phrase “Let’s hold onto this for a minute, you take my soul to its limits” delivered with a nostalgic sense of acceptance for a love gone by. The second new track ‘Elephant in The Room’ is a sultry rumination on romantic tension that merges chorus driven guitar with an atmospheric minimal soundscape. In this opening song Jericho’s falsettos are particularly intimate, setting the tone for the sensitive selection of tracks that follow.

The first two singles from the EP ‘Lips Are Blue’ and ‘Talking To You’ gained traction on BBC Radio 1Xtra’s ‘Jamz Supernova’, BBC Introducing In the West, Worldwide FM, and KIOSK Radio. They also received playlist support from Apple Music’s ‘New Music Daily’, and Apple Music’s ‘New in Alternative’.

Commenting on the EP, Jericho said: “This EP became a mini showcase of the music I have to offer. It’s a little piece of me and I hope that people find what I’m making exciting, hopefully they want more”

Jericho Noguera plays an array of instruments on the record including Guitar, Bass, Electric Piano, & Clarinet. Accompanied by producer Harvey Grant (Puma Blue, Joy Crookes) on Sax, Piano, and Co-Production. The EP was mastered by Tim Debney (Tom Yorke, Warpaint, Yellow Days) at Fluid Mastering.