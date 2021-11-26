Amaal Mallik bags his fourth IIFA award for Kabir Singh.

MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Ghosal, receives the Best Playback singer award at IIFA 2020 for their song Yeh Aaina.

Music director Amaal Mallik along with Mithoon, Akhil Sachdev, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara has bagged the Best Music Director award for the Kabir Singh Album at IIFA 2020.

The young composer Amaal Mallik, has mesmerised the audience with his music since his debut in 2014.

Mallik post his breakthrough song in Bollywood ‘Sooraj Dooba Hai’ he has delivered back to back super hit singles like Roke Na Ruke, Aashiq Surrender Hua, Bol Do Na Zara, Kar Gayi Chull, Soch Na Sake , Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar.

The 31 year-old has earned several other accolades at various award shows and has currently been in the news for his latest independent release with singer Shreya Ghoshal titled ‘Pyaar Ek Tarfa' feat. Jasmin Bhasin that has taken over the radio, tv and internet like a storm.

Delighted with joy, Amaal comments ,"It feels awesome to feel the love from fans and winning an IIfA for the fourth time is beautiful. '

After giving several back to back hits like Airlift, Kapoor and Sons, MSD, Badrinath ki Dulhaniya, Golmaal 4, The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Amaal Mallik is the composer who can follow the narrative yet deliver super hit music and is the only youngest composer to have his songs in the club of 100 crore films.

He is known for his ability to dabble with several genres and subjects and deliver stellar solo albums as well like the mammoth soundtrack from MS Dhoni The Untold Story and the recently released Saina Nehwal Biopic.

Amaal, who made his debut with Salman Khan’s “Jai Ho”, is currently composing music for Telugu star Prabhas’ upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’ featuring Pooja Hegde in the female lead. This project marks Amaal Mallik’s first collaboration with both Prabhas and Pooja. Along with that, Mallik is working on his next independent single that is going to be composed and sung by him.