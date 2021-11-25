Watch Priyanka Chopra roast Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra brought her A game to the Jonas Brothers Family Roast. The comedy special premiered on Netflix on November 23. Taking shots at Nick and his brothers, Priyanka called herself ‘the most famous Jonas’. The actress also said that she wouldn't want to marry anyone else, unless Chris Hemsworth became single.

While people had been speculating about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ divorce after she dropped ‘Chopra Jonas’ from her social media handles, Priyanka made it clear that she can’t get enough of her husband. They have a fun relationship as the actress didn’t hold back while roasting her husband at the Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

At the Roast, Priyanka addressed her and Nick’s 10-year age gap and said that they teach each other things. She said, “We teach each other things. He showed me how to use TikTok, for example, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like." Ouch!

Sharing a video from the Jonas Brothers Family Roast on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner Perks of being a Jonas #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast is now streaming on @netflix! #ROASTED @jonasbrothers @netflixisajoke (sic).”

Priyanka also said that she would marry Chris Hemsworth if he became single. "I wouldn't want to marry anyone else unless Chris Hemsworth suddenly became single," she said.

Priyanka’s massive fan following on Instagram beats the Jonas Brothers. She said, “Have you noticed how much content the Jonas Brothers post online? They are forever on Instagram, always on the phone - it's cute. I'll tell you why - all of them combined have less followers than me. So I guess the most popular Jonas is - @Priyanka Chopra on Instagram."

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the Jonas Brothers Family Roast was a laughter riot with Kevin, Joe and Nick’s spouses - Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka - in attendance. The episode is now streaming on Netflix.