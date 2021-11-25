VYRL Originals releases Javed-Mohsin’s ‘Pyaar Karte Ho Na’ sung by Shreya Ghoshal & Stebin Ben

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals brings to you yet another romantic song this time by the very talented and successful composer duoJaved -Mohsin’s - ‘Pyaar Karte Ho Na’. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben, who have collaborated for the first time. Thismelodious song is not only an audio but also a visual treat for fans as it features Indian television superstars Jasmin Bhasin and Mohsin Khan,who are also seen sharing screen together for the first time in this highly anticipated music video.

Composed by Javed-Mohsin and written by Danish Sabri, the songprofoundly expresses love, reluctance and emotions of a newly married couple. With this beautiful symphony of lyrics and melody, the song brings out the perfect touch of the 90s music feel along with a fusion of various instruments such Tabla, Dholak and Violin that impeccably captures thequintessential Indian rhythm.

Shot in the picturesque locations of Rajasthan, the music video directed by Aditya Datt well narrates the story of a newly married couple who are on their honeymoon, portrayed by Jasmin and Mohsin. The video beautifully captures the chemistry of an arranged marriage couple on their first trip together, who start to learn better about each other’s interests and discover the love for one another. 'Pyaar Karte Ho Na’ will surely make couples reminisce their early courtship days that will make them want to fall in love all over again.

“Pyaar Karte Ho Na is a song that required meticulous music arrangement to bring about the desired effect of a purely Indian Melody. Our perspective towards music is very unique and Javed-Mohsin have worked really very well on the song. I enjoyed singing alongside Stebin who is fabulous singer. The video is equally pretty and I had a great time working on this song with the entire team of VYRL, said Shreya Ghoshal on the release of the song.

Commenting on the release, Stebin Ben stated, “Pyaar Karte Ho Na is a treat to everyone who loves Indian Music. I’m immensely grateful to have collaborated with Shreya Ghoshal. Mohsin Khan and Jasmin’s chemistry definitely pops another flavour to the song which takes the video to the next level. I’m excited to team up with VYRL Originals once again to bring you this beautiful tale of love.”

Excited about the song release, composers Javed-Mohsin said, “We are super excited on the release of our first song ‘Pyaar Karte Hona’ with VYRL Originals. This song is really special to us. We believe in creating music which stays close to listener’s heart, and the way it’s sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben it is definitely here to stay. We were overjoyed working with the entire team of Pyaar Karte Ho Na. Mohsin and Jasminhave beautifully portrayed the video. We hope the audience enjoys the song as much as we did in creating it.”

Talking about the release of Pyaar Karte Ho Na, Jasmin and Mohsin stated, “Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben are one of the most talented and versatile singers we have in the industry. Javed-Mohsin have created a beautiful medley and we fell in love with the song the very first time we heard it. It is our first music video together and are delighted to team up with VYRL Originals again and are thankful for their support. It was an exhilarating experience shooting for ‘Pyaar Karte Ho Na’. Fans have already started showering their love since the time we have released the BTS of our song. They have thrilled us with so much positivity and support. The song is out now and we both hope the audience is going to appreciate all the hard work we’ve put in creating it.”