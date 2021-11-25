See Sophie Turner roast Jonas Brothers' about their 'Lame' purity rings

MUMBAI: The Jonas Brothers are burnin' up in the hot seat at the Family Roast.
Netflix released Jonas Brother Family Roast, starring Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, on Tuesday Nov. 23, and from the looks of it, Sophie Turner was excited to get in on the action. On the premiere day, Netflix tweeted a clip of Joe's wife roasting the brothers about their purity rings.
"Let's talk about the purity rings," the Game of Thrones actress says with a laugh in the video. "For those of you who don't know, purity rings are worn to demonstrate that you're abstaining from sex before marriage and the Jonas Brothers all had them."
She continues to say that she needs to "set the record straight."
"No, the rings weren't a good idea," she explains. "Yes, as a gesture they're laughably, toe-curlingly lame."
Sansa Stark herself saying something you did was toe-curlingly lame? That's gotta hurt.
But there was a lot more meaning behind the rings than just being a gesture, Sophie explains. "This was about faith," she says. "This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example."
"Look, Joe Jonas wasn't just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings." she jokes. "He was sticking his fingers in co-stars, actresses and even a supermodel or two."
Sophie Turner has something to say about those purity rings...
Jonas Brothers Family Roast is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/ena5YnK0O6
— Netflix (@netflix) November 23, 2021
She is absolutely ruthless and we are here for it, because if roasting your beloved in front of millions of people isn't couple goals, we don't know what is.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more
MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more
MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more
MUMBAI: With parents striving to decrease the screen time of their children across India, kids coread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composread more
MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been tested positive for COVID-19. Fans are worried for Lisa, we hope for her speedy recovery! Here is YG Entertainment...read more
MUMBAI: The Jonas Brothers are burnin' up in the hot seat at the Family Roast. Netflix released Jonas Brother Family Roast, starring Nick Jonas,...read more
MUMBAI: Sheykhar Ravjiani is surely a force to reckon with when it comes to his soulful singing and magical compositions. The award winning and multi...read more
MUMBAI: Youtube sensation and actor Bhuvan Bam has released his latest song 'Saazish', a melancholic love track, featuring in the upcoming episode of...read more
MUMBAI: The Recording Academy decided to expand the number of Grammy nominees just 24 hours before the list was announced on Tuesday — to the benefit...read more