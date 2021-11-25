For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Nov 2021 16:02 |  By RnMTeam

See Sophie Turner roast Jonas Brothers' about their 'Lame' purity rings

MUMBAI: The Jonas Brothers are burnin' up in the hot seat at the Family Roast.

Netflix released Jonas Brother Family Roast, starring Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, on Tuesday Nov. 23, and from the looks of it, Sophie Turner was excited to get in on the action. On the premiere day, Netflix tweeted a clip of Joe's wife roasting the brothers about their purity rings.

"Let's talk about the purity rings," the Game of Thrones actress says with a laugh in the video. "For those of you who don't know, purity rings are worn to demonstrate that you're abstaining from sex before marriage and the Jonas Brothers all had them."

She continues to say that she needs to "set the record straight."

"No, the rings weren't a good idea," she explains. "Yes, as a gesture they're laughably, toe-curlingly lame."

Sansa Stark herself saying something you did was toe-curlingly lame? That's gotta hurt.

But there was a lot more meaning behind the rings than just being a gesture, Sophie explains. "This was about faith," she says. "This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example."
"Look, Joe Jonas wasn't just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings." she jokes. "He was sticking his fingers in co-stars, actresses and even a supermodel or two."

She is absolutely ruthless and we are here for it, because if roasting your beloved in front of millions of people isn't couple goals, we don't know what is.

