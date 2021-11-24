Sheykhar Ravjiani, the musical maestro reveals why he named his first non-film Hindi pop song, Rang

MUMBAI: Sheykhar Ravjiani is surely a force to reckon with when it comes to his soulful singing and magical compositions. The award winning and multi-talented artist has always been one to push his boundaries and produce magical tracks for music lovers from across the globe.

Recently, the hit record singer-composer released the teaser of his upcoming project, Rang, which marked his foray into the world of non-film Hindi pop music. The song is presented by the popular South Asian music label, Sufiscore and it's lyrics are penned by Priya Saraiya. What stands out with this one of a kind track is that it's lyrically written in the traditional language of Brij Bhasha. Ask the man with a magical voice why he chose to title his track Rang and he says "In the past couple of years during the lockdown, when everything felt dark, the one thing that brought light and colour into my life as always, was music. While I composed a number of songs during this time, Rang was a song that resonated the most as it has the essence of a classic, it was a song that took me back to who I was before the world told me who I should be. I remember playing Rang for my mother who listened to it repeatedly with so much happiness in her eyes, that’s when I knew that the world needs to hear this track too."

Sheykhar Ravjiani's Rang is presented by Sufiscore and releases on 29th November, 2021.