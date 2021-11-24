For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Nov 2021 12:31 |  By RnMTeam

Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan to appear as special guests on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

MUMBAI: The weekend special episode of singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' will see Bollywood superstar Salman Khan along with his 'Antim: The Final Truth' co-actors Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana as special guests.

They are coming to promote their movie.

Furthermore, Abhishek Bachchan will also appear as celebrity guest on the show to promote his crime thriller film 'Bob Biswas'.

The actors will be sharing few anecdotes from their movies and personal lives and contestants will be performing on a few tracks from their movies.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' will showcase top 16 contestants competing with each other. The show judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan airs on Zee TV.

(Source: IANS)

