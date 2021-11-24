For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  24 Nov 2021 14:07 |  By RnMTeam

'RRR': Upcoming 'soul anthem' to stir emotions

MUMBAI: S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming directorial venture 'RRR' is to feature Telugu's top heroes Ram Charan and Jr NTR together on screen and the makers are set to release its 'soul anthem', a song titled 'Janani'.

This is the first time that the two Telugu stars have come together to work for a movie. Rajamouli's direction is another aspect that has drawn the craze for 'RRR'.

The makers of 'RRR', who took the internet by storm with 'Naatu Naatu', are all set for the emotional musical, termed as 'soul anthem', the song is titled 'Janani' in Telugu. The makers claim that they have contemplated the song to bring sentimentality and patriotism into the grid.

Sharing the poster, Director Rajamouli tweeted, "Peddanna's soulful composition for #Janani is the window to #RRRMovie's powerful and heartfelt emotions. #RRRSoulAnthem will be out on 26th..:) Gear up for an emotionally captivating experience…".

Rajamouli refers to his cousin M.M. Keeravani, who is the music composer for 'RRR', as he mentions 'peddanna'.

The poster which was unveiled, features the captivating still of Ram Charan and NTR from the movie with Ajay Devgn's powerful eyes. The song is slated for release on November 26, and the makers will release the song in all the languages the movie is being made in.

'RRR' has been scheduled for release on January 7.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
S.S. Rajamouli Ram Charan Ajay Devgan
Related news
News | 18 Nov 2021

Thaman likely to score music for Sivakarthikeyan's next film

MUMBAI: Noted music director Thaman on Wednesday dropped strong hints that he could be scoring the music for actor Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film directed by K.V. Anudeep.

read more
News | 29 Jul 2021

Tanishk Bagchi: Nora the kind of performer who elevates my material

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi will once again be seen dancing to Tanishk Bagchi's song 'Zaalima Coca Cola' from the upcoming film 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'. The musician credits the actress-dancer for elevating his material.

read more
News | 29 Jul 2021

Dilbar Hitmakers Nora-Tanishk reunite to get you grooving on their new track Zaalima Coca Cola in Bhuj :The Pride of India

MUMBAI: Even as Nora Fatehi packs a punch, wearing her bloody gash with pride on the poster of Bhuj : The Pride of India, in her next glimpse from period actioner the actress will be seen grooving to the beats of Tanishk Bagchi’s new song Zaalima Coca Cola.

read more
RRR
News | 28 Jul 2021

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series & Lahari Music bag music rights in all languages of the magnum opus ‘RRR’ directed by SS Rajamouli

MUMBAI: Get ready to witness the grandeur of India’s biggest collaboration ever! India's biggest music labels - Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Lahari Music, have now bagged the music rights to SS Rajamouli's much-awaited magnum opus RRR.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2020

New song Tinak Tinak from Tanhaji is sure to fill you with a gogo of emotions

MUMBAI: Film Tanhaji has done wonders at the box office, no doubt the storyline, cast and the makers who have put in a lot of hard work has truly paid off.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM forays into social commerce space with BIG Living

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more

News
TuneCore launches social platforms to accelerate music discovery for Independent Artists
TuneCore

MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more

News
Fears vaccine certification extension will sound death Knell for hospitality sector

MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more

News
Keeping alive the spirit of Children’s Day, Kids Are In For ‘Screen-free’ Music, Rhymes, Stories & Podcasts By Gaana!

MUMBAI: With parents striving to decrease the screen time of their children across India, kids coread more

News
The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) ranked as the 6th largest Society by revenues in Asia-Pacific region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
BTS superhit 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year in 'Variety' Hitmakers list

MUMBAI: K-pop sensation BTS has been announced the winner of the Record of the Year award from the U.S. media and entertainment industry trade...read more

2
Watch Jennifer Lopez look like a bride at the 2021 AMAs performance

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez's latest performance will leave your jaw...on the floor. To nobody's surprise, the Marry Me actress shut down the 2021...read more

3
Punjabi singer Mukul and Kanika Mann's song 'Jhoomka Gira Re' touches the 7.5 million mark

MUMBAI: Punjabi music is celebrated throughout and has become an integral part of the entertainment industry. With emerging singles breaking records...read more

4
Striking the right marketing chord: Shemaroo Speakers & Chingari's leading Influencers

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s most popular short-video sharing platform, today announced its one-of-a-kind association with Shemaroo to market its...read more

5
DIVINE to set off on 14-city tour starting in Nov-end

MUMBAI: Hip-hop star DIVINE is all set to tour 14 cities for his concert showcase where he will share the stage with his frequent collaborators and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games