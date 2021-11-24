Punjabi singer Mukul and Kanika Mann's song 'Jhoomka Gira Re' touches the 7.5 million mark

MUMBAI: Punjabi music is celebrated throughout and has become an integral part of the entertainment industry. With emerging singles breaking records and tugging hearts, we have the rising Punjabi singer Mukul, who has enchanted everyone with his latest music video, 'Jhoomka Gira Re'.

Mukul's song 'Jhoomka Gira Re' with Kanika Mann has crossed 7 million views, thus, reinstating the fact that the audience is certainly shaking a leg on this number. The success of this song has raised the curiosity level among the audience for another hit to be delivered by Mukul. The singer, himself, is elated for his song, 'Jhoomka Gira Re' to touch the 7.5 million mark. Interestingly, this party track fetched 2.5 million views in just 2 days of its release. The popularity of this dynamite duo - Mukul and Kanika Mann ignited fire.

It's been a month since the release of this song but the excitement surrounding 'Jhoomka Gira Re' hasn't died down yet. Mukul has also created several videos on this song, which has become a rage. Speaking about Mukul, he has forayed into the diverse range of musical genres and adores his fans. He is often active on his Instagram account and interacts with them in various ways.

Apart from 'Jhoomka Gira Re' with Kanika Mann, Mukul has given some rocking chartbusters namely, 'Range', 'Sharara', 'Standless', 'Jhanjran', 'Match'. These songs have also won the hearts of the audience and are a regular at party hubs. 'Dil Torh Da Reha', 'Awara Munde', 'Dunnali', 'Climax', 'Rooz', 'Haa AEE' and 'Dil Tordi' are some of the renowned blockbusters offered by Mukul.

Mukul is proud of Punjabi music travelling global and sharing his views, he asserts, "It is the artistes who have a huge responsibility of giving a variety of entertaining experiences to the audience with their songs and works."