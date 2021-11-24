Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are expecting? Read below

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are making headlines ever since the actress dropped both Chopra and Jonas from her Instagram and Twitter handles. The duo is again making news for their new show, The Jonas Brothers Family Roast on Netflix. The show is being hosted by Kenan Thompson. The comedy special premiered on Netflix on November 23.

The Jonas Brothers - Nick, Joe and Kevin offered themselves up for the insult comedy genre called a roast. Amongst the many revelations made by Nick and Priyanka, the news of them 'expecting' has grabbed all the attention.

Priyanka, who is known to speak her mind every time, said on the show that Nick and she are the only couple in the Jonas family without a kid. And that they are expecting. A kid? Well, wait for it. They are expecting to get drunk and sleep. She said, "We are expecting to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow." Oh, PeeCee, you had us there!