News |  24 Nov 2021 17:19 |  By RnMTeam

BLACKPINK's Lisa tested positive for COVID-19

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been tested positive for COVID-19. Fans are worried for Lisa, we hope for her speedy recovery!

Here is YG Entertainment’s full statement:-

“This is YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK’s Lisa was diagnosed with COVID-19 this afternoon (November 24).

The other three BLACKPINK members have not been classified as close contacts yet, but they immediately received PCR tests after hearing of Lisa’s positive COVID-19 results, and they are currently awaiting their results.

The company will share the relevant news accurately and quickly and have been following the directions of the health authorities at a strict level. In the future as well, we will not spare any expense to place the health of our artists and the staff around them first. We will quickly inform you again if there are changes to the situation”

BLACKPINK Lisa Jisoo Jennie
