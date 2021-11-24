BLACKPINK working on a new song?

MUMBAI: It looks like all four members of BLACKPINK are back together! After a crazy few months of the three (Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé) living it up in the states, the three youngest have joined Jisoo back in Korea and it has BLINKs wondering if they’re working on new music.
And after Lisa’s interview with the Zach Sang Show, we can’t help but to think that a comeback is in the works!
All four members of BLACKPINK posted to their Instagram stories this morning. The stories were almost identical to each other with a picture of the four of them, tagged the other members as well as @blackpinkofficial and a small caption.
And in case we didn’t see their stories the first time, Jennie and Rosé reposted the others’ stories to their own as well. It almost sounds like they want the world to know that they’re all together and working on something!
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more
MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more
MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more
MUMBAI: With parents striving to decrease the screen time of their children across India, kids coread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composread more
MUMBAI: 'Mohabbat', the song that Barack Obama had listed as one of his summer playlist favourites for 2021, has earned Pakistani performer-composer...read more
MUMBAI: Genre bending indie pop artist remy has shared the deluxe version of his debut EP ‘you only call when you want something’ featuring 5 new...read more
MUMBAI: Filipino-Americans Olivia Rodrigo made Grammy history when she became the first Filipina and second-youngest artiste to be nominated in all...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper-producer Jay-Z has become the most-nominated artiste in Grammy Awards history, with his three 2022 nominations pushing him to 83. He...read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi music is celebrated throughout and has become an integral part of the entertainment industry. With emerging singles breaking records...read more