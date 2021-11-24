For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Nov 2021 17:16

BLACKPINK working on a new song?

MUMBAI: It looks like all four members of BLACKPINK are back together! After a crazy few months of the three (Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé) living it up in the states, the three youngest have joined Jisoo back in Korea and it has BLINKs wondering if they’re working on new music.

And after Lisa’s interview with the Zach Sang Show, we can’t help but to think that a comeback is in the works!
All four members of BLACKPINK posted to their Instagram stories this morning. The stories were almost identical to each other with a picture of the four of them, tagged the other members as well as @blackpinkofficial and a small caption.

And in case we didn’t see their stories the first time, Jennie and Rosé reposted the others’ stories to their own as well. It almost sounds like they want the world to know that they’re all together and working on something!

BLACKPINK music Lisa Jennie Rose Jisoo
