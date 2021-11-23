Vandana Khandelwal says 'no' to singing lyrics with double meanings

MUMBAI: Vandana Khandelwal started writing songs as well as stories in 2016. Some of her popular creations include 'Dil Ko Mere', 'Judaai', 'Wajah' and 'Dim Dim Light'.
"The simplicity and complexity of human emotions, which is a beautiful contradiction inspires me to write. I take inspiration from what is happening around me. Earlier I used to write in my diary, but since I have such a hectic schedule it becomes more convenient to pen down everything on the phone plus it's easy to save and share," she reveals about her work life.
For the last one and a half years, the web boom has been undeniable. "I have already written one short film that will be released on an OTT platform soon. Other than that I am working on a couple of other web projects," adds Vandana, who really liked the songs from the movie 'Shershaah', "I am a hopeless romantic so it's my kind of music."
Sharing her opinion on double meaning lyrics, she says: "Personally, that's not my taste in songs but if the audiences love these songs, it's up to them. We create content for the people so they are the best judge of it."
Meanwhile, Vandana also has plans to put down her thoughts on life someday. "I always wanted to write a book. It will be like a collection of all my life experiences," she concludes.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more
MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more
MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more
MUMBAI: With parents striving to decrease the screen time of their children across India, kids coread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composread more
MUMBAI: Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant’s Bhoomi 2021 journey is getting soulful with every passing day. The composer duo have added yet another...read more
MUMBAI: BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, India’s biggest hip-hop league concluded this Sunday with a host of colourful, power-packed performances by hip-hop...read more
MUMBAI: K-pop sensation BTS has been announced the winner of the Record of the Year award from the U.S. media and entertainment industry trade...read more
MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez's latest performance will leave your jaw...on the floor. To nobody's surprise, the Marry Me actress shut down the 2021...read more
MUMBAI: "My Oh My," Camila Cabello will give you chills with her latest look. The Cinderella star appeared to emulate her character by getting dolled...read more