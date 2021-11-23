Shaan reminisces his musical journey as the 'Artist of the Week' in 'The Blue Mic'

MUMBAI: BIG FM’s ‘The Blue Mic’ celebrates independent artists and talents in a never seen before avatar as the artists share amazing trivia, reminisce about their musical journey, and get candid on the music industry. Taking the show a notch higher, BIG FM hosts the much celebrated personality Shaan as he graces the show as the ‘Artist of the Week’.
In the show, Shaan gets candid on various topics and interacts with the RJs and listeners, giving them fun and insightful BTS information. As one of the most loved singers, Shaan talks about what goes in his mind when he is performing live on stage for his fans. Talking about success, he also shares the story of how he felt when his music was first aired on TV and radio. Admiring the singers from the new generation, Shaan conveyed that he would love to collaborate with them.
Shaan also throws light on the importance of mental health as he talks about his latest song ‘Tanha Dil 2.0’. The singer also shares his views on Independent music, and how it is different from Bollywood music.
The Blue Mic – An Initiative by BIG FM and Hungama Artist Aloud is the perfect platform to explore new music and enjoy your favourite artists & bands! It witnesses the best of diverse singing talents coming together on a common platform to reach out to their ever-growing fan-base. Tune in to the show every Monday - Friday from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm and listen to your favorite artist!
