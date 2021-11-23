For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Nov 2021 13:49 |  By RnMTeam

BTS superhit 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year in 'Variety' Hitmakers list

MUMBAI: K-pop sensation BTS has been announced the winner of the Record of the Year award from the U.S. media and entertainment industry trade magazine 'Variety' for its global hit song 'Butter'.

The digital single won the Record of the Year category in the 2021 'Hitmakers' list released by 'Variety', reports Yonhap News Agency, quoting Big Hit Music and the website of the magazine.

"The song 'Butter' blasted out to the world in May, becoming a record-smashing single for BTS," 'Variety' said. The song's writers and producers, including the group's frontman RM, "crafted the perfect hit that just won't quit," 'Variety' noted on its website.

'Butter' was the K-pop band's second entry into the 'Variety' list. Last year, it was named Group of the Year, becoming the first Korean act recognised by the annual 'Variety' celebration.

The annual event recognises the writers, producers, publishers, managers and executives who helped make the 25 most consumed songs of the year. Its award ceremony is set for December 4.

(Source: IANS)

