BTS superhit 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year in 'Variety' Hitmakers list

MUMBAI: K-pop sensation BTS has been announced the winner of the Record of the Year award from the U.S. media and entertainment industry trade magazine 'Variety' for its global hit song 'Butter'.
The digital single won the Record of the Year category in the 2021 'Hitmakers' list released by 'Variety', reports Yonhap News Agency, quoting Big Hit Music and the website of the magazine.
"The song 'Butter' blasted out to the world in May, becoming a record-smashing single for BTS," 'Variety' said. The song's writers and producers, including the group's frontman RM, "crafted the perfect hit that just won't quit," 'Variety' noted on its website.
'Butter' was the K-pop band's second entry into the 'Variety' list. Last year, it was named Group of the Year, becoming the first Korean act recognised by the annual 'Variety' celebration.
The annual event recognises the writers, producers, publishers, managers and executives who helped make the 25 most consumed songs of the year. Its award ceremony is set for December 4.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more
MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more
MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more
MUMBAI: With parents striving to decrease the screen time of their children across India, kids coread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composread more
MUMBAI: BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, India’s biggest hip-hop league concluded this Sunday with a host of colourful, power-packed performances by hip-hop...read more
MUMBAI: Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant’s Bhoomi 2021 journey is getting soulful with every passing day. The composer duo have added yet another...read more
MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez's latest performance will leave your jaw...on the floor. To nobody's surprise, the Marry Me actress shut down the 2021...read more
MUMBAI: "My Oh My," Camila Cabello will give you chills with her latest look. The Cinderella star appeared to emulate her character by getting dolled...read more
MUMBAI: Is Neha Kakkar pregnant? Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got everyone talking last year in December when they shared a picture in...read more