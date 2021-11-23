For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Nov 2021 12:44 |  By RnMTeam

BREEZER Vivid Shuffle Celebrated the Voice Of The Streets with a power-packed line-up of performances at the Grand Finale!

MUMBAI: BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, India’s biggest hip-hop league concluded this Sunday with a host of colourful, power-packed performances by hip-hop artists across the country. After a four-month-long campaign, the much-awaited grand finale witnessed 101 participants competed across unique categories - breaking, popping, showcase, rap, and graffiti, for the prize of INR 2 million. The very talented Team Beta led by Srishti Dixit, busted some killer moves, taking home the BREEZER Vivid Shuffle Season 5 title!

Commenced in August, BREEZER Vivid Shuffle launched an exciting new logo and dropped Voice Of The Streets Anthem, composed by Yung Raja - the Singaporean rapper, singer and songwriter, that resonates with BREEZER Vivid Shuffle’s core persona - a celebration of the Voice Of The Streets. The platform hosted two phases of workshops and masterclasses for the participants and hip-hop lovers under School of Shuffle banner by experts like Tanya Bhushan, Shayan Roy, and Bhattchin to name a few. League ambassadors – Raja Kumari, Srishti Dixit, Dhanashree Verma Chahal and Dino James, led their four teams from across the country and mentored the participants this season. The Grand Finale also hosted an exciting collaborative performance by Seedhe Maut ft. Kings United and Waackers of India, as well as a mind-bending performance by D-Cypher and Wah Da Fu, the winner of BREEZER Vivid Shuffle’s beatboxing contest on Instagram called #ShuffleTheBeat.

BREEZER Vivid Shuffle Brand Ambassadors Kriti Sanon and Vijay Deverakonda, who have inspired, encouraged, and motivated all the participants through the season, joined the grand finale and cheered on the league ambassadors and participants through the fierce competition.

Commenting on the finale, Kriti Sanon said, “This is my second year in association with BREEZER Vivid Shuffle and I am beyond amazed to see the growing talent of this country. Every performer was skilled beyond belief. So much so that I couldn’t take my eyes off them! I am really glad to be associated with a league like BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, which has now come together as a community to celebrate the Voice Of The Streets!”

Adding to this, Vijay Deverakonda said, “BREEZER Vivid Shuffle gave us an opportunity to witness some exceptional performances and I’m sure it was an extremely difficult task for the judges to select the winners amongst such a gifted pool. We discovered a lot of incredible talent this season, and the platform has provided a stage to the budding artists to display their skills and support the hip-hop community. This season is so much more special to me since it’s the first time the property has launched their limited edition merch and that too in collaboration with my apparel line - Rowdy. I am so happy to bring a little BREEZER Vivid Shuffle’s colour to the Rowdies and I look forward to seeing all the hip-hop artists continue to shuffle and Live Life In Colour!”

Arti Hajela, Category and Brand Lead, Bacardi AMEA said, “Through the past four years and four seasons, BREEZER Vivid Shuffle has been a wonderful platform for hip-hop enthusiasts and aspiring artists in the country. This year, we were able to take it a notch higher by adding an open category that invited a much wider hip-hop community to join the Shuffle family and bust a move. We were delighted to see the positive response to our new identity - The Voice Of The Streets, that encouraged participants to represent a voice to their street through their unparalleled talent on the stage of BREEZER Vivid Shuffle. After witnessing some of the best skills and performances in this season, we are more committed than ever to bringing avenues for consumers to Live Life in Colour!”

This season encouraged the hip-hop community to come together and be the voice of their street, through BREEZER Vivid Shuffle’s core identity - a celebration of the Voice Of The Streets. The finale, hosted virtually, also opened the experience to people across the world. It was open to streaming for everyone, through a simple RSVP on PayTM Insider.

Catch all the details of the season and memorable performances from the finale on social media by following @BreezerVividShuffle and #LiveLifeInColour

Breezer Vivid Shuffle Breezer Kriti Sanon
