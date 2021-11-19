For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Nov 2021 18:45 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift dropped new version of "All Too Well" for "Sad Girl Autumn"

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is leading the way for the start of a new season.

Ever since the 31-year-old singer released her re-recorded version of "All Too Well" on Nov. 12 from Red (Taylor's Version), fans have been back in their feelings over the solemn melody. Now, just in time for "sad girl autumn," as Taylor pointed out, she's released another version of the track.

The 11-time Grammy winner announced the debut of the new rendition in a Nov. 18 Instagram post and noted, "One of the saddest songs I've ever written just got sadder." The single, which has a much slower tempo, is guaranteed to put fans in feelings they may not have even noticed they have. As one Twitter user pointed out, "The chances of me listening to ‘All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version)' without weeping are slim…"

The track—which has long been rumored to be about Taylor's past relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal—quickly became a fan favorite following its original release in 2012.

Nine years later, after Taylor re-released her latest album following a dispute over her masters, her latest versions are taking us through an emotional rollercoaster once again.

Not only have we been treated to the single in different forms, but in case you haven't seen, a short film was also released to accompany the 10-minute version of "All Too Well." And yes, the infamous red scarf makes a grand appearance.

