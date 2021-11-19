Special performance by Ed Sheeran coming to Pokemon GO

MUMBAI: Today, Niantic and The Pokemon Company group announced that Grammy award-winning artist and Pokemon fan Ed Sheeran will star in a special performance for Pokemon GO Trainers (players). In celebration of the release of his new album, “=” (Equals), Pokemon GO Trainers will be able to enjoy some of Sheeran’s latest tracks as well as classic hits via an intimate, pre-recorded performance video accessible through Pokemon GO.

Debuting on November 22 in Pokemon GO, the video features Ed Sheeran performing some of his biggest chart-topping songs including: “Perfect,” “Bad Habits,” “Overpass Graffiti,” “Thinking Out Loud,” “First Times,” and “Shivers.” The performance video will be available for viewing for eight days only, beginning November 23 at 12:30 a.m. IST through December 1 at 2:30 a.m. IST. Players will receive information about how to view the video via in-game news notifications in Pokemon GO. In some countries, players can also click the advertisement on sponsored balloons within Pokemon GO.

As part of the celebration, Ed Sheeran’s favorite Pokemon, Squirtle, will appear in Pokemon GO with its signature shades. Players can also redeem a special code to receive an exclusive in- game avatar item in Pokemon GO featuring Ed Sheeran’s “=” album art, which he wears during his special performance. The special code is 4SQS6N359Y7NPCUW, and it can be redeemed on this page.

Fans can redeem this code via the Pokemon GO mobile game (accessible for free on Google Play or the App Store) from November 22 at 11:00 a.m. PST.

For more information, please see the detailed Pokemon GO blog post.