For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Nov 2021 11:10 |  By RnMTeam

Special performance by Ed Sheeran coming to Pokemon GO

MUMBAI: Today, Niantic and The Pokemon Company group announced that Grammy award-winning artist and Pokemon fan Ed Sheeran will star in a special performance for Pokemon GO Trainers (players). In celebration of the release of his new album, “=” (Equals), Pokemon GO Trainers will be able to enjoy some of Sheeran’s latest tracks as well as classic hits via an intimate, pre-recorded performance video accessible through Pokemon GO.

Debuting on November 22 in Pokemon GO, the video features Ed Sheeran performing some of his biggest chart-topping songs including: “Perfect,” “Bad Habits,” “Overpass Graffiti,” “Thinking Out Loud,” “First Times,” and “Shivers.” The performance video will be available for viewing for eight days only, beginning November 23 at 12:30 a.m. IST through December 1 at 2:30 a.m. IST. Players will receive information about how to view the video via in-game news notifications in Pokemon GO. In some countries, players can also click the advertisement on sponsored balloons within Pokemon GO.

As part of the celebration, Ed Sheeran’s favorite Pokemon, Squirtle, will appear in Pokemon GO with its signature shades. Players can also redeem a special code to receive an exclusive in- game avatar item in Pokemon GO featuring Ed Sheeran’s “=” album art, which he wears during his special performance. The special code is 4SQS6N359Y7NPCUW, and it can be redeemed on this page.

Fans can redeem this code via the Pokemon GO mobile game (accessible for free on Google Play or the App Store) from November 22 at 11:00 a.m. PST.

For more information, please see the detailed Pokemon GO blog post.

Tags
Ed Sheeran Pokemon Go Singer music
Related news
News | 19 Nov 2021

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating?

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking their friendship to the next level.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2021

French band Whisper release new single "Fly" and EP details

MUMBAI: Whisper is a band that mixes indie folk with the intensity of heavy rock riffs. Their compositions brought them to discover the expression of our modern society, playing together an alternative rock with atmospheric variations.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2021

Arijit Singh to perform live for the first time after Covid outbreak

MUMBAI: Singer Arijit Singh will be performing live at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on November 19. This will be his first live concert after the Covid outbreak.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2021

Singer-songwriter Ankur Tewari releases new single ‘Shehzaada Shehzaadi’ on AI-powered label, Snafu

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and modern-day troubadour Ankur Tewari releases his brand new single ‘Shehzaada Shehzaadi’ on November 19 on the AI-powered label Snafu Records, which recently raised a $6 million funding round in September and counts ABBA’s Agnetha Fältskog and American songwriter and G

read more
News | 19 Nov 2021

VYRL Haryanvi presents ‘Dole Laadle’ by multi-talented superstar Gulzaar Chhaniwala

MUMBAI: VYRL Haryanvi releases Gulzaar Chhaniwala latest song ‘Dole Laadle’ on their official YouTube channel. The captivating song is sung, composed, and written by the multi- talented, superstar Gulzaar Chhaniwala himself, in his inimitable style!

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM forays into social commerce space with BIG Living

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more

News
TuneCore launches social platforms to accelerate music discovery for Independent Artists
TuneCore

MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more

News
Fears vaccine certification extension will sound death Knell for hospitality sector

MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more

News
Keeping alive the spirit of Children’s Day, Kids Are In For ‘Screen-free’ Music, Rhymes, Stories & Podcasts By Gaana!

MUMBAI: With parents striving to decrease the screen time of their children across India, kids coread more

News
The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) ranked as the 6th largest Society by revenues in Asia-Pacific region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composread more

top# 5 articles

1
Part of MensXP’s #DontManUp Campaign

MUMBAI: It’s not every day that an Indian A-list celebrity opens up about a sensitive subject. For ‘International Men's Day’, MensXP collaborated...read more

2
Third-generation Mahati Subramaniam from a family of The Subramaniams' released first song 'How we Feel'

MUMBAI: 10-year-old multitalented Mahati Subramaniam dropped her first ever music video “How we Feel”. The singer is the third-generation artist from...read more

3
Special performance by Ed Sheeran coming to Pokemon GO

MUMBAI: Today, Niantic and The Pokemon Company group announced that Grammy award-winning artist and Pokemon fan Ed Sheeran will star in a special...read more

4
SAD ALEX EMERGES TRIUMPHANT IN STRIKING NEW VIDEO "crydancing"

MUMBAI: sad alex continues celebrating her new EP 'crydancing' on Red Bull Records with an uplifting video for its title track out now. Directed by...read more

5
How fashionista Lady Gaga prepped to enter 'House of Gucci'

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Lady Gaga has talked about how she prepared for her role of Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming film 'House Of Gucci'. Talking...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games