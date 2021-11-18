Sound of Silence: Prateek Gandhi on the unspoken in new track 'Ankahi Baatein'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Prateek Gandhi has released a fresh love track titled 'Ankahi Baatein'.
The music video of the song showcases beautiful imagery as it starts from a quaint cafe and travels to different places that exude aesthetic brilliance in every frame.
The track has been released by the newly launched label Music Garage. Prateek has composed the music of the track as he also goes behind the mic for this one with lyrics penned by Vishwajeet Singh. The video directed by Arush, features Namish Taneja and Stefy Patel and it follows the story of two people whose paths converge and lead to the destination of love.
Talking about the song, Prateek shares, "It's a small story of unsaid words where boy and girl are not talking to each other but the boy is expressing his love all the time silently. The most memorable things are when they are unsaid and untold. And we have tried to capture that."
He adds, "The feedback that I have been getting is fantastic and I thank all my viewers and listeners from the bottom of my heart. It's very close to my heart and I am happy that I could convey that through this. Here's to promising to bring you many more such songs. This song has given me a lot of confidence and validation to keep doing what I believe in. Love to all."
'Ankahi Baatein' performed by Prateek Gandhi features a soulful blend of Indian folk and contemporary elements.
(Source: IANS)
