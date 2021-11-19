For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Nov 2021 12:06

SAD ALEX EMERGES TRIUMPHANT IN STRIKING NEW VIDEO "crydancing"

MUMBAI: sad alex continues celebrating her new EP 'crydancing' on Red Bull Records with an uplifting video for its title track out now.

Directed by Justin Pagano, the video for “crydancing” expands on the single’s triumphant celebration of dancing through emotional lows. Tapping into her background as a professional dancer, the video finds Alex and friends experiencing outbursts of “crydancing” at home, in cars, and at their wait staff jobs before coming together in a pool of jubilant, albeit tear-filled dancing.

It’s an apt visual for the entirety of sad alex’s 'crydancing' EP, which she describes as a “mixtape of mixed emotions,” Arriving last week, 'crydancing' features seven tracks that showcase all sides of the rising singer-songwriter along with several new tracks previously teased on Alex’s TikTok page.

Kicking off proceedings is “until”, driven by piano chords and electro-pop production, which finds sad alex reflecting on memories from previous lovers. Then there is the “one that got away”, a collaboration with mike. that details the feelings of regret and ‘what if?’ that comes with the potential of a past relationship that never fully came to fruition. Initially released to coincide with Valentine’s Day, “dating myself” is an up-tempo track that embraces the art of self-care, exploring the empowerment behind falling in love with yourself, while the playful “ibtc (remix)” sees her team up with St. Louis-born rapper MILES on a rework of her viral cheeky TikTok hit that generated multiple remixes and over 20 MILLION views on the platform.

Next up are the enchanting tracks “come over” and infectious title track “crydancing”, the EP’s two newest singles, before the EP wraps up with the delicate piano chords of “california queen”, ending on a melancholic note.
Where Alex Saad ends and sad alex begins is of little consequence. Wry, witty, emotional, awkward, sad, and bold, her songs cover all the emotional bases. Her lyrics are smart, genuine, and tangible. It really does feel like she wrote each song just for you, and maybe she did. As the world’s “happiest sad girl,” she knows a thing or two about heartbreak. Perhaps it’s her self-admitted tendency to chronically overshare, but lucky for her listeners, that’s what makes her songs so gripping.

Alex is preternaturally talented, but she’s still Alex, a normal girl who had to bartend to pay her bills, finds herself in not-so-great relationships with people who aren’t always deserving of her time and living with the same highs and lows as many young single adults her age. She embraces all of her emotions, the happy and the sad, and it’s that familiarity that her fans have become attached to. These experiences are key to her aforementioned oversharing nature, which has bled into the content supporting the music – whether it’s a (hilarious) digital dating show to help find her romantic partner, performing her songs while getting tattooed, or even posting a billboard in Los Angeles which stated, “fuck you and your girlfriend too” and then putting it in a music video.

Her focus, passion, and talent have led to co-writes with artists such as Kelly Rowland and Jordin Sparks and a successful collab on “High Hopes” with South Los Angeles rapper Duckwrth and producer pluko. Working with her longtime collaborator Gazzo (Steve Aoki, Rich Brian, Desiigner, Pusha T), with Alex co-writing and often producing the tracks on the new EP 'crydancing'.

The range of songs on 'crydancing' are, according to Alex, “all over the place,” genre-wise and style-wise, but she has embraced her versatility and proudly owns her artistry. And she’s built it to success: Her track “i’m glad that you found someone” featuring gnash currently has over 3 million streams and is her biggest streaming hit, while the social media hit “ibtc” garnered over 6 million plays on TikTok and counting, and the heartfelt "until" peaking at #19 on Hard Rock FM's Top 41 chart (Indonesia).

Based on streams worldwide, a handful of Asian markets are in her Top 10 including Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.

'crydancing' EP Tracklist
1. until
2. one that got away (feat. mike.)
3. dating myself
4. ibtc (remix w/ Miles)
5. come over
6. crydancing
7. california queen

