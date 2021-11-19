Pop Rock Artist Anushka Jag Releases New Single "Love You Like You Never Left"

MUMBAI: Pop-rock artist Anushka Jag releases her new single “Love You Like You Never Left”. A pop ballad, uniquely different from her in-your-face lyrical compositions, Anushka Jag delivers a charming folk song sprinkling affection on all those who experience it. “LYLYNL” is now available to stream on all digital music platforms worldwide.

Anushka Jag offers a throwback 1950s feel to the audiences with her track which sings of a graceful parting of ways. Not holding grudges may be inevitable, the ballad empassions affection for the loved one though they are not with you anymore “Love is such a pure emotion, it can't get tarnished when not reciprocated. To let go can be painful but can be done elegantly. Let us be wise enough to not hold grudges and not blacken our hearts which once held that love in it!,” Jag comments.

The Ballad is written to a ¾ signature and brings the smile of old world charm to the fore. Produced by Matt Wong, the track has been written by Anushka Jag, Jennifer O’Neil, Tony C and Kyle Kelso.

From Mumbai, India, Anushka Jag has crafted an original style melding sounds of old-world India with modern electronic soundscapes to deliver universally accessible pop. With a master’s degree in International Relations and World Politics from The London School of Economics, Jag contributed to critical conversations on India’s leading news channel, NDTV, before turning to her true love of music. Her enriching experiences have contributed to her journey as a songwriter, and the music that flows speaks for itself. Jag’s vocal range brings Stevie Nick’s vibrant contralto to mind, with an upper register kick that will catch you off guard. With passionate vocals and lyrics, she is P!NK, Ke$ha, and Demi Lovato rolled into one fierce yet approachable personality. Jag garnered attention with the release of her original songs “Taboo, Dirty Work and Rebirth'' as she went on to perform at landmark venues across Los Angeles, Singapore, London, and India. Working with some of the music industry’s most notable songwriters and producers, Jag has created music that moves you and resonates with a global audience.

Anushka Jag’s last single “Vixen” showcases her diverse musical and cultural influences, with a badass vibe and No Nonsense attitude. Standing tall in one’s own power and not being dependent on the other’s attention, Vixen is about authorizing women to never fall prey to being victimized in a relationship. To stay up to date with Anushka Jag’s upcoming projects, follow her on Instagram @anushkajag.

Listen to the track here :

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/track/3aIk9Q1dhA7A8yMeySukqn?si=7d7a9eee23af44e1

Apple Music : https://music.apple.com/in/album/love-you-like-you-never-left-single/1592509070