For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Nov 2021 19:05 |  By RnMTeam

Pop Rock Artist Anushka Jag Releases New Single "Love You Like You Never Left"

MUMBAI: Pop-rock artist Anushka Jag releases her new single “Love You Like You Never Left”. A pop ballad, uniquely different from her in-your-face lyrical compositions, Anushka Jag delivers a charming folk song sprinkling affection on all those who experience it. “LYLYNL” is now available to stream on all digital music platforms worldwide.

Anushka Jag offers a throwback 1950s feel to the audiences with her track which sings of a graceful parting of ways.  Not holding grudges may be inevitable, the ballad empassions affection for the loved one though they are not with you anymore  “Love is such a pure emotion, it can't get tarnished when not reciprocated.  To let go can be painful but can be done elegantly.  Let us be wise enough to not hold grudges and not blacken our hearts which once held that love in it!,” Jag comments.

The Ballad is written to a ¾ signature and brings the smile of old world charm to the fore. Produced by Matt Wong, the track has been written by Anushka Jag, Jennifer O’Neil, Tony C and Kyle Kelso.

From Mumbai, India, Anushka Jag has crafted an original style melding sounds of old-world India with modern electronic soundscapes to deliver universally accessible pop. With a master’s degree in International Relations and World Politics from The London School of Economics, Jag contributed to critical conversations on India’s leading news channel, NDTV, before turning to her true love of music.  Her enriching experiences have contributed to her journey as a songwriter, and the music that flows speaks for itself. Jag’s vocal range brings Stevie Nick’s vibrant contralto to mind, with an upper register kick that will catch you off guard. With passionate vocals and lyrics, she is P!NK, Ke$ha, and Demi Lovato rolled into one fierce yet approachable personality. Jag garnered attention with the release of her original songs “Taboo, Dirty Work and Rebirth'' as she went on to perform at landmark venues across Los Angeles, Singapore, London, and India.  Working with some of the music industry’s most notable songwriters and producers, Jag has created music that moves you and resonates with a global audience.

Anushka Jag’s last single “Vixen” showcases her diverse musical and cultural influences, with  a badass vibe and No Nonsense attitude. Standing tall in one’s own power and not being dependent on the other’s attention, Vixen is about authorizing women to never fall prey to being victimized in a relationship.  To stay up to date with Anushka Jag’s upcoming projects, follow her on Instagram @anushkajag.

Listen to the track here :

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/track/3aIk9Q1dhA7A8yMeySukqn?si=7d7a9eee23af44e1

Apple Music : https://music.apple.com/in/album/love-you-like-you-never-left-single/1592509070

 

Tags
Anushka Jag music Love You Like You Never Left
Related news
News | 19 Nov 2021

Awakenings celebrates 25th anniversary with two festivals in 2022

MUMBAI: World-renowned techno brand Awakenings is celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2022 and is planning to go all out.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2021

CHRIS YOUNG TO HEADLINE T-MOBILE SEC CHAMPIONSHIP CONCERT DEC. 3

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum global entertainer Chris Young will headline the first-ever T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert on Dec. 3, the eve of the SEC Championship game.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2021

Taylor Swift dropped new version of "All Too Well" for "Sad Girl Autumn"

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is leading the way for the start of a new season.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2021

Adele advices John Mayer on getting married

MUMBAI: Adele knows you probably think she has a negative view on marriage. After all, her upcoming album 30, which is set for release on Nov.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2021

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating?

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking their friendship to the next level.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM forays into social commerce space with BIG Living

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more

News
TuneCore launches social platforms to accelerate music discovery for Independent Artists
TuneCore

MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more

News
Fears vaccine certification extension will sound death Knell for hospitality sector

MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more

News
Keeping alive the spirit of Children’s Day, Kids Are In For ‘Screen-free’ Music, Rhymes, Stories & Podcasts By Gaana!

MUMBAI: With parents striving to decrease the screen time of their children across India, kids coread more

News
The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) ranked as the 6th largest Society by revenues in Asia-Pacific region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composread more

top# 5 articles

1
Part of MensXP’s #DontManUp Campaign

MUMBAI: It’s not every day that an Indian A-list celebrity opens up about a sensitive subject. For ‘International Men's Day’, MensXP collaborated...read more

2
Singer-songwriter Ankur Tewari releases new single ‘Shehzaada Shehzaadi’ on AI-powered label, Snafu

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and modern-day troubadour Ankur Tewari releases his brand new single ‘Shehzaada Shehzaadi’ on November 19 on the AI-powered...read more

3
'Tumbe Te Zumba' sets the mood for 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

MUMBAI: After releasing the title track with thumping beats, the makers of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' have now released the second song from the film...read more

4
Special performance by Ed Sheeran coming to Pokemon GO

MUMBAI: Today, Niantic and The Pokemon Company group announced that Grammy award-winning artist and Pokemon fan Ed Sheeran will star in a special...read more

5
Arijit Singh to perform live for the first time after Covid outbreak

MUMBAI: Singer Arijit Singh will be performing live at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on November 19. This will be his first live concert after the Covid...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games