News |  19 Nov 2021 10:59 |  By RnMTeam

Part of MensXP’s #DontManUp Campaign

MUMBAI: It’s not every day that an Indian A-list celebrity opens up about a sensitive subject. For ‘International Men's Day’, MensXP collaborated with one of India’s biggest Digital Content Creators, Bhuvan Bam, to talk about the various misconceptions and cultural tropes that men fall prey to, as part of the brand’s #DontManUp campaign.

As part of this collaborative effort, MensXP and Bhuvan Bam have released a poignant video, where the digital icon recites a poem that is bound to tug at the heartstrings of men fed-up with flawed narratives like “Men Don’t Cry”, “Toughen Up”, or “Be The Man Of The House ''. This heartfelt piece is meant to highlight the insurmountable pressures that are created in the lives of men from an early age.

A man crying is unfortunately considered an absurd anomaly; a muse for ridicule in fact. But why are men expected to stiffen-up their upper-lip when things get tough? How do we let go of such redundant cultural hardwiring? Being the premier progressive Men’s lifestyle platform in India, MensXP explores these questions through the #DontManUp campaign.

MensXP’s #DontManUp campaign challenges several outdated expectations, and encourages the modern man to embrace their vulnerability with an open heart and utmost sincerity. The exclusively digital campaign promises thought-provoking content and conversations, with many notable influencers partaking in the exercise.

The BB Ki Vines phenomenon opens up about his struggles with confronting his deeper, more complicated emotions, and the journey he undertook, peeling through the varied layers of his masculinity, in order to be the man he is today.

Speaking on this month’s MensXP cover, Bhuvan said, “There's a lot that men have on their plates, from small expectations like ‘men don't cry’ to it's the primary job of ‘Men to run the house’ etc, so many times we find them knowingly or unknowingly suppressing their emotions and grief. While society thinks it's not very "manly” to have a breakdown or be expressive of negative emotions, it's high time we speak about the elephant in the room and make expressions of grief okay irrespective of the gender.”

“Personally, it's a matter of great satisfaction that MensXP continues to champion its core agenda despite scaling at a rapid pace over the last decade. Our #DontManUp campaign this International Men's Day is more than just another piece of content. It reiterates our commitment to building India's biggest community for men. We're deeply passionate about creating impact by raising awareness around key issues, starting meaningful conversations, and building safe spaces for men, a reflection of which is visible in our special digital cover with Bhuvan." MensXP Founder, Angad Bhatia said.

MensXP’s content is consumed by 23 mn users every month. Its commerce arm, MensXP Shop, hosts 600+ premium brands, with over 20,000 carefully curated products. Besides their bespoke homegrown labels like MensXP Mud, Mojama, Fraternity, Indiyung & MensXP collective, the men’s shopping platform house key categories like Home Decor, Kitchenware, Wellness & WFH essentials and much more to help you master the new normal. Within a year of its launch, MensXP Shop has emerged as the go-to destination for Indian men to discover content and products that help them navigate their social lives.

Check out the full MensXP cover story here: https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/celebrities/96417-bhuvan-bam-poem-i...

Video Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mensxp/videos/4556232697797638

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6866640669323132928/

BIG FM forays into social commerce space with BIG Living

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more

News
TuneCore launches social platforms to accelerate music discovery for Independent Artists
TuneCore

MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more

News
Fears vaccine certification extension will sound death Knell for hospitality sector

MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more

News
Keeping alive the spirit of Children’s Day, Kids Are In For ‘Screen-free’ Music, Rhymes, Stories & Podcasts By Gaana!

MUMBAI: With parents striving to decrease the screen time of their children across India, kids coread more

News
The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) ranked as the 6th largest Society by revenues in Asia-Pacific region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composread more

