For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Nov 2021 19:14 |  By RnMTeam

Awakenings celebrates 25th anniversary with two festivals in 2022

MUMBAI: World-renowned techno brand Awakenings is celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2022 and is planning to go all out. With a brand new location, an added day to the programming and a revamp of the entire festival set up — including a campsite — visitors will be treated to something unlike they’ve ever seen before from Awakenings. With the new expansion, Awakenings also becomes the first multi-day techno festival in the Netherlands to host a campsite, filling a gap that has existed in many techno-enthusiast’s summers for a long time. The reinvented festival will take place from the 29th until the 31st of July in Hilvarenbeek. Details regarding the second festival will be revealed through Awakenings social channels on Monday, November 22nd.

1997 - 2022

Awakeningsis internationally renowned as one of the best organisations when it comes to techno events. With their iconic shows at the Gashouder in Amsterdam, fantastical stages, impressive light-shows and unparalleled sound design, Awakenings has proven to go bigger and better than the competition. What started as a single event during Easter in 1997 has grown to an industry-leading phenomena, attracting visitors from all over the world, from the far East to Latin America. Now with the 25th anniversary approaching, Awakenings plans to outdo themselves.

Awakenings Summer Festival

Rocco Veenboer, head honcho and founder of Awakenings has long had a dream of organising his very own three-day festival with campsites.

“From a business standpoint, I always want to keep moving, never stagnating. Nothing is ever truly finished and there’s always room for improvement. Our team continuously look at ways to make things more beautiful and impactful. Awakenings Festival started as a single day event, and  expanded to two days in 2014. But, we felt like there was still room for more, especially because the community had so much to say about missing a multiple day techno event here in the Netherlands. With this renewed concept, we’re extremely happy to make that dream come to life.”

Awakenings Summer Festival will be home to nine stages, a combination of open air areas as well as tents and having big plans to make use of the adjacent lake. With an added day Awakenings has more space for experimentation, meaning that many sub-genres and young and upcoming talent will be well-represented at the festival. To cater to the campsite, there will be an additional schedule, jam-packed with surprises.

Sustainability and innovations

Awakenings always strives to be on the forefront of sustainability, the past decade the festival has been serving a 95% vegetarian menu with only organic meat for the other 5% – utilizing a self-developed recycling system for plastic cups. In 2022 the festival will start using biofuels - obtained from horticulture - to power their generators, drastically cutting down on their CO2 emissions. An equally exciting innovation is the restructuring of the sound equipment. By using new cutting-edge ways to position and install speakers, the decibels can be lowered without compromising the experience for visitors, making less of an impact on the environment and the ears of festival-goers.

Line-up and tickets

The line-up for Awakenings Summer Festival will be announced at the end of January of 2022, alongside official ticket sales. Visitors will be able to choose full weekend tickets covering all three days, as well as a single day ticket for Saturday or Sunday. The campsite will feature empty space for visitors to create their own tent, as well as pre-set-up tents and luxury bungalows, to cater to everyone’s wishes.

Tags
Awakenings music Singer
Related news
News | 19 Nov 2021

Pop Rock Artist Anushka Jag Releases New Single "Love You Like You Never Left"

MUMBAI: Pop-rock artist Anushka Jag releases her new single “Love You Like You Never Left”. A pop ballad, uniquely different from her in-your-face lyrical compositions, Anushka Jag delivers a charming folk song sprinkling affection on all those who experience it.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2021

CHRIS YOUNG TO HEADLINE T-MOBILE SEC CHAMPIONSHIP CONCERT DEC. 3

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum global entertainer Chris Young will headline the first-ever T-Mobile SEC Championship Concert on Dec. 3, the eve of the SEC Championship game.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2021

Taylor Swift dropped new version of "All Too Well" for "Sad Girl Autumn"

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is leading the way for the start of a new season.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2021

Adele advices John Mayer on getting married

MUMBAI: Adele knows you probably think she has a negative view on marriage. After all, her upcoming album 30, which is set for release on Nov.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2021

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating?

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking their friendship to the next level.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM forays into social commerce space with BIG Living

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social coread more

News
TuneCore launches social platforms to accelerate music discovery for Independent Artists
TuneCore

MUMBAI: Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global digital musiread more

News
Fears vaccine certification extension will sound death Knell for hospitality sector

MUMBAI: Scotland’s hospitality trade bodies (NTIA, SBPA, SHG, SLTA, UKH) have today released joiread more

News
Keeping alive the spirit of Children’s Day, Kids Are In For ‘Screen-free’ Music, Rhymes, Stories & Podcasts By Gaana!

MUMBAI: With parents striving to decrease the screen time of their children across India, kids coread more

News
The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) ranked as the 6th largest Society by revenues in Asia-Pacific region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body of music composread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer-songwriter Ankur Tewari releases new single ‘Shehzaada Shehzaadi’ on AI-powered label, Snafu

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and modern-day troubadour Ankur Tewari releases his brand new single ‘Shehzaada Shehzaadi’ on November 19 on the AI-powered...read more

2
French band Whisper release new single "Fly" and EP details

MUMBAI: Whisper is a band that mixes indie folk with the intensity of heavy rock riffs. Their compositions brought them to discover the expression...read more

3
'Tumbe Te Zumba' sets the mood for 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

MUMBAI: After releasing the title track with thumping beats, the makers of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' have now released the second song from the film...read more

4
Arijit Singh to perform live for the first time after Covid outbreak

MUMBAI: Singer Arijit Singh will be performing live at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on November 19. This will be his first live concert after the Covid...read more

5
Taylor Swift dropped new version of "All Too Well" for "Sad Girl Autumn"

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is leading the way for the start of a new season. Ever since the 31-year-old singer released her re-recorded version of "All Too...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games