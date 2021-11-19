For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Nov 2021 14:45 |  By RnMTeam

Arijit Singh to perform live for the first time after Covid outbreak

MUMBAI: Singer Arijit Singh will be performing live at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on November 19. This will be his first live concert after the Covid outbreak.

As the singer is all set to take the stage by storm at the largest indoor entertainment venue in the Middle East, he is already setting the benchmark for ticket sales records.

This will be his first concert after five years in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The organizers announced the launch of 'World's First Entertainment Cryptocurrency - PME PROTOCOL' on the same day as Arijit Singh's concert.

Talking about the event, Arijit Singh stated, "I am humbled when I heard the news and it also gives hope to the music industry. I am grateful and very happy to bring back some joy and fun to my audience through my music. I look forward to hitting the stage and continuing entertaining my fans."

(Source: IANS)

